Actress & Social Media Influencer Hilary Shepard Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Friday April 24, 2026 – Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Actress Hilary Shepard who played on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie where she played Divatox to name just a few of her many acting credits is the special guest Friday April 24, 2026 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

You will not want to miss this show…

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