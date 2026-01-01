Manager Keith Sullivan Warns Anthony Joshua’s Choice to Fight Kristian Prenga Will Backfire – Breaking Boxing News







(L-R) – 20-1 (20 KOs) heavyweight Kristian Prenga and his manager, Keith Sullivan

The official announcement that Anthony “AJ” Joshua (29-4, 6 KOs) will return to the ring for a “tune-up” fight versus Albanian power-puncher Kristian “KP” Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) on July 25 caught many by surprise.

Joshua will put his tentatively scheduled showdown, with Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs), slated during the final quarter of 2026, at risk by facing Prenga in a 12-round main event, headlining “The Comeback” live and exclusively on DAZN from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A two-time European kickboxing champion, Prenga, had no amateur experience, and remains relatively unknown in some boxing circles. However, he and his team fully appreciate the career-changing opportunity they’ve been offered, that could end up positioning him among the leading heavyweights in the world.

The 35-year-old Kristian Prenga has demonstrated remarkable punching power throughout his career. He has secured victories by knockout in all 20 of his wins, and his lone defeat came early in his career, in 2017, during just his fifth professional bout. Since then, though, he has been riding a 16-fight win streak, establishing himself as a dangerous opponent.

Joshua has a somewhat suspect chin having been stopped by Andy Ruiz (35-5-1, 22 KOs) and Daniel Dubois (21-2, 21 KOs) and rocked by other heavy hitters.

They are true heavyweights: Joshua stands 6’ 6” and weighed 243 pounds in his last fight; Prenga is 6’ 6” and was 264 ½ in his most recent action.

New York City-based boxing lawyer Keith Sullivan, who gained invaluable experience as a former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, didn’t start managing Prenga until this past February.

Sullivan, through Sullivan Management, is a fierce advocate for his fighters creating opportunities for them and has been extremely instrumental in successfully petitioning sanctioning bodies and commissions for his boxing clients who were the subject of nefarious officiating.

Despite being a founding partner in a successful 20-year-old New York City litigation firm, Sullivan & Galleshaw LLP, Sullivan is highly respected in the industry for his vast boxing knowledge and tireless commitment to fighting for his fighters. Two such clients of note are Irish world welterweight title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) and the Japanese three-time, two-division world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO).

Donovan, ranked No. 3 by the IBF, will fight Karen Chukhadzhian (26-3, 14 KOs) on May 15 in an IBF title eliminator. The winner of this bout will become the mandatory challenger for whoever wins the soon-to-be rescheduled match between IBF Welterweight World Champion Lewis “Croc” Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) and challenger and Liam Paro (27-1, 16 KOs).

IBF No. 1 world rated Yoshida is the mandatory challenger for unified and undisputed World Bantamweight Champion Cherneka “Neekz” Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs), who is expected to defend her IBF crown against Yoshida later this year.

“If Team Joshua thinks this is an easy night for AJ,” warned Keith Sullivan, “they’ve made a serious mistake. They just walked into a very dangerous situation. Underestimate Prenga at your own risk. I understand why they chose Prenga, but I don’t think they fully understand who they chose, which is going to become very clear on fight night. Team Prenga and I have tremendous respect for AJ and what he has accomplished: extensive amateur record, two Olympic medals, three (IBF, WBA & WBO) heavyweight championships, more than a dozen heavyweight title fights, millions earned, etc. Kristian has not been as fortunate to have those privileged experiences. However, what he does have is heart, determination, strong self-confidence and power.

“This is clearly a lose-lose situation for AJ. If he wins, he is criticized for his opponent selection; if he loses, he is beaten into retirement. I would hate to be in AJ’s shoes or mindset for the next 13 weeks.

“Joshua is a great fighter but KP isn’t coming to participate – he’s coming to shock the world!”

Now residing in Edgewater, New Jersey, Prenga is riding a 16-fight win streak into his bout with Joshua. The former North American Boxing Association (NABA) heavyweight champion has the determined disposition that will allow him to avoid all the noise about his next fight. A triumph over Joshua will cement Prenga as the Albanian heavyweight GOAT.

“I really appreciate my manager, Keith Sullivan, working hard to create an opportunity of a lifetime for me. Keith promised we would do big things together and he delivered,” Prenga added. “AJ is a great fighter. I like him and how he conducts himself in and out of the ring. But fight night is going to be a war and I am walking out victorious; that’s the way it’s going to be”

Should Prenga upset Joshua, the proud Albanian would most certainly be pleased to step in as Fury’s opponent in place of Joshua later this year.

In addition to managing Prenga and Yoshida, Sullivan also manages undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and featherweight prospect Brooklyn Barwick (4-1, 4 KOs). Sullivan co-manages Paddy Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

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