Atif “Lord Pretty Calvo” Oberlton Undefeated Light Heavyweight Will Now Face Former IBO World Champion Carlos Góngora, Live On DAZN!







Undefeated light heavyweight contender Atif “Lord Pretty Calvo” Oberlton (15-0, 13 KOs) is locked in as he nears closing out camp ahead of his co-main event appearance on Saturday, May 9 at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta. He will defend his WBA Continental Americas and WBC USA Light Heavyweight titles against former IBO World Champion Carlos Góngora (22-3, 17 KOs) as part of a stacked night of BIG TIME BOXING USA action, headlined by Angelo Leo vs. Ra’eese Aleem for the IBF Super Featherweight Championship.

The bout, presented in association with Manny Pacquiao Promotions and Route 30 Promotions, headlines a high-stakes fight card aimed at reestablishing Atlanta as a destination for elite-level boxing.

The event will stream live worldwide on DAZN, at 8 p.m. Tickets on Sale at Ticketmaster.

Góngora is a real test — a seasoned, durable former world champion who has never been stopped and has proven himself against high-level competition. His only defeats have come by decision against top fighters, including Lester Martínez (20-0, 16 KOs), Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs), and Lerrone Richards (19-1, 4 KOs). He also holds a win over Chris Pearson (17-5, 12 KOs) and is best known for his dramatic 12th-round knockout of Ali Akhmedov (25-2, 17 KOs) in 2020, showing he remains dangerous from start to finish.

Atif comes into this matchup on a run of dominance, with his last seven wins all coming by stoppage. Most recently, he knocked out Joseph George (13-2, 8 KOs) in the first round on the co-main event of Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, ending the fight before he could fully showcase his range. Against a fighter like Góngora, a clear decision win moves him forward — but a stoppage sends a statement. It reinforces his position in the division, pushes him up the rankings, and brings a world title within reach.

The Philadelphia native returned to Pittsburg for training camp under the guidance of coach Tom Yankello, locked in throughout camp, elevating every layer of his craft as he prepares to defend his titles and continue his climb toward a world title opportunity May 9.

Here’s what he had to say as he closes out camp:

Atif acknowledges the opportunity in front of him, but says his mindset and preparation remain the same regardless of opponent.

“I got full respect for him and what he’s accomplished — he’s a tough guy, former world champion for a reason,” Atif said. “But my confidence is in my work and what we’ve been doing in camp with my coach. We treat every opponent the same, like a real threat, and we prepare the same way every time. This is what we train for. I’m going to go out there and do what Lord Pretty Calvo does. At the end of the day, he’s just another body in the way of me and a world title.”

Atif says he isn’t focused on forcing a finish, trusting his preparation and approach to dictate how the fight unfolds.

“I’m not going in there looking to rush a stoppage,” Atif said. “If it comes, it comes — forcing it is never the answer. I’m going in there relaxed, just doing what I do. That’s something Terence Crawford taught me, and it’s really taken my game to another level. At the end of the day, I’ve been beating on grown men my whole life. When I won Golden Gloves at 17, I was already in there with guys who were older, bigger and had more experience than me. This is just another day at the office.”

Atif says this fight is about expanding his presence into a new market and taking over another major city.

“It means a lot to me, introducing Lord Pretty Calvo to Atlanta,” Atif said. “I’ve always been a fan of their culture and their music — shout out to Young Thug, Wham, Young Nudy, 21 Savage, Belly Gang Kush, YK Niece. For me it’s just a takeover. I wanna take over the world, Pinky — and Atlanta is just the start.”

Atif says this version of “Lord Pretty Calvo” is about elevation in every detail, from his appearance to his performance in the ring.

“When you look good you feel good, you fight good. I’ve been working on every part of me to make sure I show up and show out on fight night. The more updated version of Lord Pretty Calvo this camp is continuing to lock in and working on my skin care routine,” Atif said. “Looking more handsome like I always do. I plan to look better every fight in and out the ring, using the jab and the tools Tom gave me to go out there and dominate my opponent and make it look pretty.”

Atif credits his role model Pernell Whitaker for his style, while making it clear the division still hasn’t seen the full version of him.

“Pernell Whitaker is my favorite fighter of all time and that’s who I model myself after,” Atif said. “I see myself being the greatest fighter of all time. I got the speed, the sharpness, the power, the IQ. What my weight class hasn’t seen yet is me fully showing all my skills because every time I fight I pull a new bunny out the hat — I’m always doing new magic tricks. Shout out to Tom, I appreciate that”.

Atif says this camp wasn’t about one adjustment, but sharpening every layer of his game.

“There’s not just one thing that’s sharper about my game coming into this camp than it was in Detroit,” Atif said. “I feel like everything is sharper. If you think you’ve seen a beautiful jab from me, you’re going to see an even more beautiful jab this time. Whatever my opponent brings, I’m going over top of that — I’m bringing everything that needs to be brought.”

Atif says his preparation remains consistent, staying ready for every scenario whether the fight ends early or goes the distance.

“I prepare the same way I always prepare,” Atif said. “I’m always training my butt off, running the extra mile, doing the extra rounds. I don’t look for the knockouts, they just happen. I just did 15 rounds the other day, five different people back to back. It makes no difference — I’ma come ready and trim everytime.”

Salita Promotions continues to build momentum across key markets, delivering high-level fights that elevate both rising contenders and established names. With its Atlanta debut on May 9, the promotion brings BIG TIME BOXING USA to a new city, showcasing a deep roster of talent in meaningful, entertaining matchups as fighters like Atif continue their ascent toward the top of the sport.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt