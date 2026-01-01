Christy Martin Promotions To Present HOF Weekend Fight Night







This year’s International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend includes Hall of Fame Fight Night presented by Christy Martin Promotions in The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, June 12th.

A full card of professional boxing action is scheduled including two title bouts. Doors open at 5:00 pm EST, with the first bout beginning at 6:00 pm EST.

For more details including ticket and VIP upgrade information please visit Turning Stone’s website HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt