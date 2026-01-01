Toro’s Talented Trio of Prospects Fighting in Mexico On May 15th Nilo Guerrero, Tsotne Rogava & Narek Hovhanisyan







Toro Promotions, Inc. will hold four monthly shows starting May 15 in Chetumal, Mexico, featuring undefeated super featherweight Nilo Guerrero (11-0-0, 8 KOs), heavyweight Tsotne “Mr. T” Rogava (12-1-0, 8 KOs), and lightweight Narek Hovhannisyan (2-0-0, 1 KO).

The 25-year-old Guerrero, fighting out of Nicaragua, headlines against Juan “Pelon” Pablo Ramirez Rouque (13-4-0, 2 KOs), of Mexico, in the 10-round main event. Guerrero captured the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX super featherweight title in his last fight this past September in El Salvador, stopping William Vargus (9-5-0, 3 KOs) in the second round.

Unusually tall (6’ 1”) for a super featherweight, Guerrero uses his height and reach to his advantage, effectively outboxing his opponents enroute to his 11-0 record as a professional. Rogue is riding a 9-fight win streak into his May 15th matchup versus Guerrero.

The 6’ 3”, 250-pound Rogava faces unbeaten Mexican opponent Mauricio “La Mole” Leo Perez (8-0-1, 6 KOs) in the 8-round co-featured event. A native of Georgia, Rogava is a former kickboxer who represented Ukraine in boxing at the 2020 Olympics. He now lives in Marina del Rey, California.

In his last action, Rogava suffered his first loss as a pro last August in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in which he lost a 6-round majority decision to the eventual heavyweight tournament runner-up Ahmed Krnjic (5-0-0, 4 KOs) in the quarterfinals of the WBC Grand Prix. Rogava is trained by Hall of Famer Joe Goossen.

The third Toro fighter on the May 15th card in Mexico is Armenian lightweight Narek Hovhannisyan (2-0, KO), who squares off with hometown favorite Brayen “El Lobo” Briceno (3-0-2, 2 KOs), of Mexico, in a 6-round bout. Hovhannisyan’s cousin is Gurgen “Big Gulp” Hovhannisyan (10-0-0, 9 KOs), one of the leading heavyweight prospects in boxing.

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