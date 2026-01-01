Country Artist David Allan Coe Dies at 86 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

David Allan Coe died on Wednesday, 29 April. He was 86.

After serving jailtime in the 1960s, he started a career as a singer and his debut album “Penitentiary Blues” was released in 1970.

He wrote songs for Tanya Tucker and Johnny Paycheck and was also known for his own songs “You Never Even Called Me by My Name”, “Longhaired Redneck,” “The Ride,” and “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile”.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Coe Family in their time of grief.

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