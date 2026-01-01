Comedian, Actress & Voice Over Actress Debra Wilson Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Saturday May 9, 2026 – Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Debra Wilson is well known for her brilliant impressions and comedy sketches on Mad TV from its debut in 1995 through 2003. In the years since, she has done many things in the entertainment business with heavy emphasis on voice over acting.

On Saturday May 9, 2026, Debra sits for her first ever 360 Conversation on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

You will not want to miss this show…

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