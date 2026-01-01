Great British Pubs… Hamilton Hall, Liverpool Street Station (London)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gill Evans

Hamilton Hall is a Wetherspoon pub situated right in London Liverpool Street Train Station. It used to be the ballroom of the Great Eastern Hotel which was built between 1883 – 1884. After that it became England’s first mental hospital. Since 1991 people can enjoy their favorite Stella here with a delicious curry every Thursday! The building’s interior was copied directly from a Parisian city mansion called Hotel de Soubise. Visiting Hamilton Hall is like stepping back in time. So if you are catching a train at London Liverpool Street and have some time to spare, you know where to go!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did it become a Wetherspoon pub?

The pub used to be the ballroom of the Great Eastern Hotel. The hotel was built between 1883 – 1884 by Charles Barry Junior. It then became a Wetherspoon in 1991.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

The pub was built on the former site of Bedlam, England’s first mental hospital. The mezzanine floor was built for the orchestra to play in the old ballroom.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

Stella is our most popular lager, but we also have a great selection of real ales. We have four permanent ales: Doom Bar, Abbot, Greene King IPA and Jaipur. We also have six rotation guest ales.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

The curry club on Thursday is always a crowd favorite, offering a great selection of curries at a great price. We’d recommend the chicken tikka.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Jason Leonard OBE (former England rugby player).

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

The building’s interior was copied directly from a Parisian city mansion called Hotel de Soubise. The walls and ceiling are covered in renaissance paintings and details. Ornate chandeliers are hanging from the ceiling. A long sweeping bar is the first thing you encounter with staff eagerly awaiting to take your order.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

Visiting Hamilton Hall is like stepping back in time. The original architecture has been preserved and maintained for customers to enjoy for many years to come.

For more information, check out Hamilton Hall’s website: HERE

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