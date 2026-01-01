Dictator Trump… Claudette Gibson Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Claudette is 64 and works in the medical health sector. She lives in Maryland.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

Trump’s 1st year has been an absolute disaster. From his tariffs, to shutting down the Department of Education, this has affected most Americans negatively. The most vocal of these are Magas who voted for him.

Apparently Magas still don’t understand that they pay for tariffs. He had to bail out the farmers again. And the $40 billion he gave to Argentina is a slap in the face of the American public. He made so many promises that he didn’t keep; lowering of grocery prices, ending the Russia/Ukraine War. This was his usual narcissistic ramblings. There are so many things I can mention and my big question is: What happened to the money from the tariffs? This was just a continuation of his grift from the first term. This all does not top the cruelty of his immigration policy.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

I cannot fully express my disgust with this. The abduction and killing of innocent people with no consequences for the ICE agents. From Gilmar Agbrego Garcia to the killing of Keith Porter, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. This is clearly extrajudicial killings and abductions. The biggest problem with this is that Congress does nothing because they serve Donald Trump and not the American people.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

I have never seen anything like this. From the plane that Qatar ‘donated’ to him to meme coins, expensive functions and dinners at Mar-a-Lago. Some news pundits claims that he made up to $10 billion so far.

Of course he can do that because the checks and balances are gone. He controls all three levels of government.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

I believe he uses the tariffs to blackmail countries into doing what he wants. The moment they capitulate, the tariffs get lowered. Beijing did not come to play. They hit trump hard with reciprocal tariffs and this led to decrease in soya bean exports. Canada stopped selling American booze and crippled the tourist revenues from up north.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

The motive behind the invasion was totally bogus. I believe the killings of those on the so-called drug boats were to test the waters. Once he knew that Congress had his back, he illegally invaded Venezuela and ‘abducted’ Maduro. Everything is smoke and mirrors.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

The first time I saw a report on this, I laughed. But then I remembered Greenland’s endless natural energy. The volcanoes, the wind and solar and last but not least hydro power provided by the countries rivers and glaciers. Behind all this are the tech bros, mainly Peter Thiel and his bunch of greedy bastards.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

Simply because he is a racist and thinks he can keep Black people out of elite universities. The country is going to suffer because of this stupidity.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

I think the Epstein files are worse than people imagine. I don’t think it’s a pee tape Russia has on him. I think snuff films may be involved. We will never know until we see all the files.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

Trump is clearly on Russia’s side. From his so-called peace plan, that was really provided to him by Russia, to his peace council. This all benefits Russia. If NATO dissolves, Russia will have free reign in Europe. Once the European nations start selling of their treasury bonds, the dollar will go into free fall and another depression will ensue.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

He is all three.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

He controls all three branches of government. Mike Johnson is a puppet, as is the Senate. The Supreme Court is bought and paid for.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

If Dems can unify, it will be a blue wave. However, the leftists are doing the most to continue their racist rants and condemning Black candidates, simply because they are Black.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

It’s bleak. I don’t know whether we will have another election. He keeps threatening to declare Martial Law. We are in deep shit and unless the Bernie bros and genocide people see sense, America is gone.

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