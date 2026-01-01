1980s TV Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane With… Christopher Atkins (Peter Richards in “Dallas”)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

“Dallas” was a prime time soap opera that aired on CBS from April, 1978, to May, 1991. The tales of The Ewing Family whose wealth came from oil and cattle ranching. They lived on South Fork with their own set of problems and a longstanding feud with Cliff Barnes. Christopher Atkins joined the show in 1983 for 27 episodes as Peter Richards who was John Ross Ewing’s camp counsellor and had an affair with Sue Ellen Ewing. JR found out and had him arrested on made-up drug charges.

KB: “Dallas”: What kind of show was it?

“Dallas” was the first test of a night time soap. Could a big budget soap work in prime time? As the world saw it was HUGELY successful.

KB: How did you get the part as Peter Richards?

They wanted me to come on the show. I was going to be doing a play on Broadway with Gina Lollobrigida, so I only could sign for 1 year. Back then my manager got a lot of grief for doing it, because I was a movie star and movie stars did not cross over into TV. But I was thrilled to do it and made great friends from the show because of it. They are wonderful wonderful people.

KB: What did you like about the character, and how did you make it your own?

The producers actually took my real life as a day camp counselor, when I was young just before getting into the film business, and turned it into my character. So it was pretty easy to make it my own. The funny bit was they put me in that infamous speedo.

KB: What was it like working with Linda Gray and Larry Hagman?

As I mentioned above, the cast was a lot of fun and great people. Larry was an awesome man. I’ll never forget, when I first showed up for publicity stills, he took my wardrobe, hung it up for me and welcomed me to the show. I couldn’t believe Larry Hagman just hung up my clothes! Linda is still a dear dear friend to this day and a great kisser!

KB: How did it look like on the set from getting the script to filming?

We would get the script not long before we started shooting, because everybody wanted to know what was going to happen next. And people were getting paid by the inquirer and the globe to give information. So the scripts were kept under tight wraps. It was really crazy. It was very interesting to see a whole replica of South Fork built on a sound stage and how it matched so well you would never know.

KB: Where was the show filmed?

Half the show was filmed in Culver City in the studio and the other half on the South Fork Ranch in Dallas.

KB: Do you have a favorite episode where you starred in and why this one?

My favorite was my first kiss with Linda Gray (Sue Ellen). She pulled a practical joke on me and rubbed numbing solution on her lips, which made my lips go completely numb. Everybody had a good laugh.

KB: “Dallas” has reunions. Were you part of these and what are they like?

Yes, I was invited and they are sooo much fun and I highly encourage fans of the show to go.

KB: Looking back now, would you have played Peter Richards differently?

No. It was so me and fun to go up against JR.

KB: How do you explain that the show is still so beloved even after 40+ years?

The magic of the camaraderie of the cast, the fun and over the top soap opera story lines.

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