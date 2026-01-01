Legendary Musician of 10cc & Godley & Creme Kevin Godley Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Thursday May 7, 2026 – Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Kevin Godley from 10cc was on monster hits with the group like I’m Not In Love & The Things We Do For Love. He also had a smash hit with the song Cry as a member of Godley & Creme in 1985. It became even more famous from being used in an episode of the hit show Miami Vice.

On Saturday May 7, 2026, Kevin sits for his first ever 360 Conversation on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

You will not want to miss this show…

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