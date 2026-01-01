Santana Singer Alex Ligertwood Dies at 79 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another great singer is gone…

Alex Ligertwood died on 1 May. He was 79. He was Santana’s front man in the 1980s and also played with the band on Live Aid.

He appeared on seven Santana albums. Before Santana, he played with Brian Auger and Jeff beck.

He is survived by his wife Shawn.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Ligertwood Family in their time of grief.

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