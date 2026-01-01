Great British Pubs… The Botwell Inn (Hayes)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gill Evans

The Botwell Inn in Hayes has been a Wetherspoon pub since 2000. It serves delicious Fish & Chips and Full English Breakfast. Great lagers, wines and cocktails too. The staff is friendly and welcoming. When the weather is great, enjoy a beer in the beer garden! So when you are in Hayes, step inside The Botwell Inn! A great time is guaranteed. I have been here many times and love the place!

KB: Since when did the pub building exist and when did it become a Wetherspoon pub?

The pub building has been in Hayes since 1933. From 1933 up until 1988 it was a furniture store. In 2000 it was transformed into The Botwell Inn. The name Botwell comes from the Hamlet of Botwell.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

The novelist and essayist George Orwell taught in a small school in Hayes from 1932 – 1933. The Hawthorns High School for Boys later formed part of Fountain House Hotel on the corner of St Mary’s Road.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

We have a wide range of customer favorites from Lagers, Craft Lagers, Traditional Ales, Wines and Cocktails. We have alcoholic drinks for a wide range of customers as well as non-alcoholic drinks for those who prefer not to indulge.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

I would say the Fish & Chips are great value for money and a must try!

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Unfortunately, none that I am aware of.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

You will find an inviting warm atmosphere and welcoming smile from the friendly staff. We have a beer garden in the front of the pub as well as a large beer garden at the rear. The pub is very spacious yet very welcoming.

KB: Why should people visit The Botwell Inn?

The Botwell Inn is a family friendly pub with a reputation of Great Food at very reasonable prices. You won’t find better quality and value for money than in Hayes. The atmosphere is friendly and the customer base is very diverse.

For more information, check out The Botwell Inn’s website: HERE

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