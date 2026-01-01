The Story Of… Bootlegger Tiki in Palm Springs







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Bootlegger Tiki

Bootlegger Tiki in Palm Springs used to be the legendary Don the Beachcomber: A place where Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Bob Hope hung out back in the 1950s. In 2014 it became what it is now but still with the same old vibe, deep ties to Hollywood and the original tiki torches are still burning. They’re not just decorative, they’re living history. Bootlegger focuses on craft tiki cocktails, with an emphasis on fresh juices, house-made syrups, and classic tiki structure with modern execution. A must-try on their current menu is the Thai Iced Tiki & The Disoc Matcha Colada. Bootlegger Tiki is not just a bar, it’s one of the few places where you’re drinking in actual tiki history from 1953.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who Bootlegger Tiki was founded?

Bootlegger Tiki itself is a modern bar, but it lives inside one of the most important historic tiki locations in the world. The space was originally opened in 1953 as Don the Beachcomber Palm Springs, part of the legendary tiki empire created by Donn Beach, the inventor of tiki culture. It was turned back into a tiki bar in 2014 and named Bootlegger Tiki because there were bootlegger tunnels running under the building in the 30’s.

KB: How hard is it to continue such a legendary place?

It’s a responsibility more than a challenge. You’re not just opening a bar, you’re stepping into a space that helped define an entire cocktail movement. The goal isn’t to replicate it exactly, but to honor the spirit of escapism, craftsmanship, and storytelling while evolving it for today. We think of it as continuing a conversation that started in 1953.

KB: Are the original 1953 tiki torches still there?

Yes and that’s one of the most special parts of the space. Above Bootlegger, the original 1953 Don the Beachcomber tiki torches still burn today, casting the same glow they did over 70 years ago. They’re not just decorative, they’re living history.

KB: What is a signature drink? Do you serve food?

Bootlegger focuses on craft tiki cocktails, with an emphasis on fresh juices, house-made syrups, and classic tiki structure with modern execution. A must-try on our current menu is the Thai Iced Tiki & The Disoc Matcha Colada. As for food, Bootlegger is primarily a cocktail lounge but often collaborates with partners or nearby concepts rather than operating a full kitchen.

KB: What events do you organize?

Through our Bootlegger Bartelier, we approach events as fully immersive experiences rather than traditional service. We design moments that feel transportive, detailed, and tailored to each audience.

Our programming includes curated tiki nights, seasonal and concept-driven menus, and large-scale activations during events. We also collaborate with brands on custom cocktail experiences, host private buyouts, and produce off-site events & weddings that bring the Bootlegger world beyond the bar.

Whether in-house or off-site, everything is built around storytelling, design, and creating a sense of escapism that guests remember long after the night ends.

KB: Which famous people have visited over the years?

Back when it was Don the Beachcomber, it is said that the space attracted major Hollywood icons, including Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Bob Hope.

Palm Springs was a playground for Hollywood, and this was one of its go-to spots. That legacy still shapes the crowd today.

KB: In which series and movies has Bootlegger Tiki appeared in?

There’s no widely documented record of Bootlegger itself appearing in major films or TV. However, Don the Beachcomber and tiki culture were deeply tied to Hollywood and influenced countless films and set designs during the mid-century era. There is a documentary “The Donn of Tiki” that tells the story of Don Beach and how this space came to be.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to Bootlegger Tiki?

Inside, you’ll find low lighting and glowing amber tones, bamboo and carved tikis, vintage textures, blowfish lamps, and layered shadows. Intimate booths and a tucked-away bar create a space that feels like a hidden world, part speakeasy, part tropical dream.

KB: Why should people visit Bootlegger Tiki?

Because it’s not just a bar, it’s one of the few places where you’re drinking in actual tiki history from 1953 while experiencing a modern, craft-driven cocktail program.

For more information, check out Bootlegger Tiki’s website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt