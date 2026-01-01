Actor Donald Gibb Dies At 71 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Donald Gibb died on Tuesday, 12 May. He was 71.

He became famous as “Ogre” in the “Revenge of the Nerds” and its sequels.

He played with Jean-Claude Van Damme in “Bloodsport”.

Other movies he starred in were “Conan the Barbarian”, “Lost in America” and “U.S. Marshals”.

Donald Gibb is survived by his wife.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Gibb Family in their time of grief.

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