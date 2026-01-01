Film Critic Rex Reed Dies At 87 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Rex Reed who had a long-running column in The New York Observer died on Tuesday, 12 May. He was 87.

Being a journalist for more than 60 years, he wrote eight books, didn’t shy away from insulting the rich and famous in his columns and acted in “Superman”,

“Irreconcilable Differences” and “Myra Breckinridge”.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Reed Family in their time of grief.

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