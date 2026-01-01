Singer, Songwriter & Guitarist Walter Egan Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Tuesday May 19, 2026 – Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

1978 was the year Walter Egan had his smash hit “Magnet and Steel” and fans around the world loved it! On Tuesday May 19, 2026 he will sit for his first ever 360 Conversation on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

You will not want to miss this show…

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