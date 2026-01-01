Former NBA Player Jason Collins Dies At 47 – Sporting News







By Karen Beishuizen

Jason Collins died on 12 May of brain cancer. He was 47.

He was the first openly gay NBA player. He came out in 2013.

During his 13 years he played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards.

He is survived by his husband by husband Brunson Green.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Collins Family in their time of grief.

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