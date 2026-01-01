Fight Club OC Heats Up For Summer On June 18th Undefeated Boxers, Local Pro Debuters, A Heavyweight Bout plus Local MMA Bouts!







A stacked Fight Club OC fight card is set for our Thursday, June 18th show, featuring five boxing and two MMA bouts. This show will feature Ex UFC fighter turned pro boxer Jack “The Outlaw” May with an 11-1 (10KO’s) record as he returns to The Hangar this time to face 4-4 Phillip Triantafillo coming off a recent win in December against 300+ lb Ryan Davis. Fighting for his first time at Fight Club OC and for the Tequila Mandala Belt will be undefeated 5-0 (4KO’s) Ronnie Mancilla who trains out of Big Bear under the guidance of world renown trainer Abel Sanchez. Mancilla is facing rugged Louis Vasquez a veteran of 4 fights including two recent first and second round KO’s. Riverside’s Raymon “Red Feather” Rivas 3-1 (3KO’s) is set to fight Adam Haltom a veteran MMA fighter switching gears to make his pro boxing debut on June 18th. Also in boxing action is San Diego’s Luis Zaragoza making his pro boxing debut against Mission Hills Maclovio Salas looking for his first professional win. MMA fighter Saad Ul-Hasan from Palmdale will take on El-J Porter in a 170lbs welterweight battle, and Los Angeles’ Christopher Cruz faces John Andrus from San Diego at 126lbs.

If you don’t already have tickets, A couple tickets remain online at www.socafights.com for $65 and $75. Remember, Fight Club OC Is The Most Fun You Can Have On A Thursday Night In Orange County, where we will sell you the seat but you’ll only need the edge! Don’t be left out of the action and get your tickets today before it sold out!

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