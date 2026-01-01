Complete PFL Brussels Weigh – In Results – MMA News







The weigh-ins are now final as all athletes hit the scales ahead of PFL Brussels on Saturday 23 May at the ING Arena.

The Belgian fans are set to flood the ING Arena for PFL’s second visit to Belgium, as local undefeated rising star and No. 8 ranked Welterweight Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Habirora (8-0) will go head-to-head in the main event with MMA icon Benson “Smooth” Henderson (30-12) after both successfully made weight at 170.9 lbs and 171.0 lbs respectively.

In the co-main event will be surging French bantamweight Taylor “Double Impact”

Lapilus (24-4) continuing his hunt for the title, but in his way stands English submission specialist Jake “White Kong” Hadley (12-5), who weighed in at 135.7 lbs and 136.0 lbs respectively.

Elsewhere on the card, Movsar Ibragimov’s opponent, Youssouf Binate, is unable to compete. Ibragimov will now face England’s Shane “Super” Campbell (5-4), who is set to weigh-in and make the bout official at catchweight.

The full PFL Brussels is set to be broadcast in the U.S for fans with access to the ESPN App at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT, with the main card beginning at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT. The event can be watched on ABX in Belgium, RMC Sport in France, and talkSPORT Boxing social channels in the UK.

The full weigh-in results are as follows:

PFL Brussels Main Card:

ING Arena, Brussels

9:00pm CEST | 3:00pm ET | 12:00m PT | Saturday, May 23

ESPN App (U.S.) | ABX (Belgium) | RMC Sport (France) | talkSPORT Boxing socials (UK&I)

Welterweight Main Event Bout: #8-Patrick Habirora (170.9 lbs) vs. Benson Henderson (171.0 lbs)

Bantamweight Co-Main Event: #3-Taylor Lapilus (135.7 lbs) vs. Jake Hadley (136.0 lbs)

Middleweight Bout: #8-Boris Atangana (184.6 lbs) vs. Jared Gooden (184.9 lbs)

Bantamweight Bout: #5-Marcirley Alves (135.5 lbs) vs. Naoki Inoue (135.5 lbs)

Featherweight Bout: #8-Asaël Adjoudj (145.9 lbs) vs. Keisuke Sasu (145.3 lbs)

Completed PFL Brussels Preliminary Card:

6:30pm CEST | 12:30pm ET | 9:30am PT | Saturday, May 23

ESPN App (U.S.) | RMC Sport Twitch (France) | | talkSPORT Boxing socials (UK&I)

Bantamweight Bout: Baris Adiguzel (136.0 lbs) vs. Gustavo Oliveira (135.9 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Donegi Abena (205.5 lbs) vs. Joe Schilling (204.9 lbs)

Catchweight Bout: Movsar Ibragimov (135.9 lbs) vs. Shane Campbell (TBC)

Welterweight Bout: Khamzat Abaev (170.4 lbs) vs. Luca Poclit (170.9 lbs)

Featherweight Bout: Adam Meskini (145.8 lbs) vs. Keweny Lopes (145.3 lbs)

Welterweight Bout: Rustam Serbiev (169.0 lbs) vs. Ashley Reece (168.7 lbs)

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