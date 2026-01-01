Dictator Trump… Karen Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Karen is 52 and lives in Ireland.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

It is an embarrassment. He has done so much damage not just in US, but globally. I live in Ireland and thanks to his war, diesel and home heating oil prices are through the roof. Not to mention the amount of lies and hatred he is spreading particularly towards minority groups.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

It’s like watching Nazis disappear Jews during the war – unacceptable. No due process at all. Completely unjust. It’s an excuse to target non-white people.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

I can’t understand how he is allowed to get away with any of it. Those around him and his Generals need to grow a pair and stand up for their country, democracy, the Constitution (since he is stamping all over it, despite taking an oath to protect it) , not to mention standing up for common decency and humanity!!

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

Yes, without a doubt, but he’s too stupid to see that USA is the biggest loser. The rest of the world will trade elsewhere and carry on without him. He clearly never took economics… Also he’s easy to bribe with a nice gift (roll eyes)

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

Again, unacceptable. He has no knowledge of history, diplomacy etc. He gets an idea in his tiny mind and just does it, regardless of the consequences. Similar to a child as children do not understand consequences or forethought.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

Again, just childish, unacceptable behavior. He thinks he can be a bully and get what he wants just because his mother never disciplined him. Time to grow up!

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

Because educated people will see him for what he is and challenge his behavior. I’m guessing he wants to keep the future electorate dumb and unable to think for themselves.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

Absolutely, we all know he is. I believe the survivors. Of all he has done, these crimes are the worst. I hope some day we see justice. Perhaps when he is gone the truth will come out and at least they will be vindicated and he will go down in history as a pedophile similar to Jimmy Saville.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

His own side! But he doesn’t care about Ukraine. He wants to be like Putin – a fascist dictator so he sides with Russia.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

All of the above, also a pedophile, rapist, misogynist, adulterer, liar and a fool! The biggest waste of oxygen, not an ounce of humanity or empathy!

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

I don’t understand this. I assume those around him, his enablers, are lining their pockets in some way. It would be scary to think there are that many soulless people in government

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

I don’t know much about that but it seems that a lot of his supporters may have seen the light now they can’t afford groceries. So, hopefully the tide will turn on Republicans .

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

It is my hope that an adult returns to The White House and takes the helm to rebuild what is left of the country and rebuild relationships with global allies. But I fear it will take generations to stamp out the hatred and intolerance he has instilled in a certain demographic.

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