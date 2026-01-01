Saxophone Legend Sonny Rollins Dies At 95 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

A True Colossus Legend is Gone.

Sonny Rollins, the legendary saxophonist, died on Monday, 25 May. He was 95.

A man who lived for music and his saxophone.

A man whose idol was Coleman Hawkins.

A man whose mentor was Thelonious Monk.

His album A Night at the “Village Vanguard,” is considered by many as the greatest Jazz album ever made.

During his career he won two Grammys and received a Grammy lifetime achievement award, a Kennedy Center Honor and a National Medal of the arts.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Rollins Family in their time of grief.

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