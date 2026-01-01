Ronald LaPread, The Commodores’ Bassist, Dead At 75 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another music legend gone.

Ronald LaPread, who co-founded The Commodores and played bass in the band, died on Saturday, 30 May. He was 75.

He played bass on the band’s 11 albums and was a huge part of hits like “Easy”, “Three Times a Lady” and “Nightshift” for which the band won a Grammy in 1986.

Ronald LaPread is survived by his wife and children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The LaPraed Family in their time of grief.

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