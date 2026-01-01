Actor James Handy Murdered At 81- Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Actor James Handy was stabbed to death on Wednesday, 3 June. He was 81.

His girlfriend’s son has been charged with his murder.

Handy played in many series and movies during his long career: “NYPD Blue”, “NCIS”, “The West Wing”, “CSI: New York”, and in “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Handy Family in their time of grief.

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