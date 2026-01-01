Ozric Tentacles Return With Their New Studio Album Harmonic Mind Set For Release On KSCOPE On September 18th – Breaking Music News







For over forty years, Ozric Tentacles have carved out a universe entirely their own. From their roots on the UK’s free festival circuit to becoming one of the defining names in experimental rock, the Ozrics have spent more than four decades charting a wonderfully offbeat course through prog, space rock, electronica and beyond, creating an instantly recognisable musical world that has inspired generations of musicians and listeners alike. Today, the band have shared news of their new album Harmonic Mind, set for release on Kscope on 18th September.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR HARMONIC MIND: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-XZcsrfpLw

Harmonic Mind, the band’s 17th studio album, is another welcome chapter in that ever-evolving story. Named after the geometric structure and harmonic nature of existence, the album sees the Ozrics once again weaving together soaring guitar melodies, intricate rhythms, lush synth textures and deep, hypnotic grooves into the kind of free-flowing psychedelic odyssey that has become their trademark.

Recorded at the band’s home studios as it gradually took shape across Scotland, Devon and finally Glastonbury, Harmonic Mind also captures something a little different. Featuring the full touring line-up – including drummer Pat Garvey, bassist Corey Wallace, percussionist Paul Hankin and multi-instrumentalist Saskia Maxwell – the album has a natural energy that reflects the chemistry of the band’s live performances, with each player bringing their own voice to the music.

HARMONIC MIND WILL BE RELEASED EVERYWHERE ON CLASSIC BLACK VINYL LP, TRANSPARENT BLUE VINYL LP, CD AND DIGITALLY. PRE-ORDER HERE: https://ozrictentacles.lnk.to/Harmonic_Mind

A LIMITED TRANSPARENT PURPLE VINYL LP EDITION IS ALSO AVAILABLE THROUGH OFFICIAL KSCOPE AND OZRIC TENTACLES STORES.

From the driving pulse of “Guardstones” to the cosmic momentum of “Space Platform”, Harmonic Mind is packed with the flowing musicianship and exploratory spirit that fans have come to expect and adore. “Malachite” pays tribute to one of Ed Wynne’s favourite minerals, while also giving centre stage to his custom sandalwood acoustic from Kif Wood Guitars, complete with a beautiful malachite inlay around the sound hole. It’s one of many moments that highlights the warmth and detail running throughout the album, alongside the fluid interplay between Ed Wynne’s guitar and Silas Neptune’s ever-shifting synth landscapes.

Produced by Ed Wynne and Silas Neptune, with mastering handled by Silas for the first time, the album feels both fresh and reassuringly familiar. Even the return of the beloved Erp on the cover art offers a knowing nod to longtime listeners. There’s no radical change of direction here, just Ozric Tentacles doing what they do best.

Ozric Tentacles – Harmonic Mind

1. Guardstones [06:40]

2. Space Platform [05:57]

3. Harmonic Mind [09:12]

4. Malachite [07:52]

5. Tillamook [09:11]

6. Sumipad [04:54]

Since emerging from the UK’s festival scene in the early ’80s, Ozric Tentacles have remained one of psychedelic music’s true originals. More than four decades on, they’re still pushing forward, still exploring new sonic possibilities, and still making music with the same spirit of curiosity and freedom that first set them apart. 2026 sees Ozric Tentacles continue their extensive touring schedule with a large run of Autumn/Winter shows and a number of co-headline shows alongside The Orb.

OZRIC TENTACLES TOUR DATES 2026

23rd July – SubArt Open Air, Kranj, Slovenia

24th July – Open Air Kotač, Pula, Croatia

25th July – Regenerator, Zabok, Croatia

22nd August – Down the Hill Festival, Aarschot, Belgium

31st August – Honey Fest, Honeystreet, Devizes, England

4th September – Existence Festival, Tetbury, England

17th September – Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek, England

18th September – Equinox Festival, Coningsby, England

16th October – Gazarte Ground Stage, Athens, Greece

17th October – WE, Thessaloniki, Greece

11th November – Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, England

12th November – Boilershop, Newcastle, England (with The Orb)

13th November – Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, Scotland

14th November – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow, Scotland (with The Orb)

15th November – Platform, Morecambe, England

18th November – Social, Hull, England

19th November – O2 Academy, Leeds, England (with The Orb)

20th November – O2 Academy, Liverpool, England (with The Orb)

21st November – Bodega, Nottingham, England

22nd November – Club 85, Hitchin, England

25th November – Con Club, Lewes, England

26th November – O2 Academy, Bournemouth, England (with The Orb)

27th November – O2 Academy, Bristol, England (with The Orb)

28th November – O2 Academy 2, Oxford, England

2nd December – The Church, Ipswich, England

3rd December – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, England

4th December – O2 Ritz, Manchester, England (with The Orb)

5th December – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London, England

2027

25th February – De Helling, Utrecht, The Netherlands

26th February – De Pul, Uden, The Netherlands

27th February – Poppodium Boerderij, Zoetermeer, The Netherlands

19th March – Shiiine Weekender, Skegness, England

2nd–9th April – Cruise to the Edge, Miami, USA

BUY TICKETS: https://ozrics.com/live-shows/

Harmonic Mind will be released on 18th September on Kscope, pre-order here: https://ozrictentacles.lnk.to/Harmonic_Mind

Ozric Tentacles

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialOzricTentacles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ozrictentaclesofficial

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Iv00ucAIqr5KVS7bXGFa9?si=WU3Uy1BMQJav4zGk16oJyw

Apple: https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/ozric-tentacles/464266722

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OzricTentaclesOfficial

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