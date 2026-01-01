Walter Parazaider Founding Member Of The Rock Band Chicago Dies At 81 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another legend is gone.

Walter Parazaider, who co-founded Chicago, died on Wednesday, 17 June of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 81.

The band was known for hits like “If You Leave Me Now” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry”.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

He is survived by his wife and daughters.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Parazaider Family in their time of grief.

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