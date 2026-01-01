1980s TV Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane with… Robin Mattson (Gina Capwell in “Santa Barbara”)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

“Santa Barbara” was a soap opera that aired on NBC from 1984 to 1993. It ran for nine seasons and 2,137 episodes. The show revolved around the wealthy Capwell family in Santa Barbara. It was shown in 40 countries around the world and won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards and 18 Soap Opera Digest Awards. Robin Mattson played Gina Capwell from 1985 to 1993. The role earned her a Soap Opera Digest Award for both Best Comedienne and Best Villain in a Daytime Drama.

KB: “Santa Barbara”: What was the show about?

What all soaps are about is good and evil, but Santa Barbara had a lot of comedic flair, which really set it apart from the rest.

KB: How did you get the part as Gina Capwell?

They initially reached out to me for the role, but at the time I was working on a different show, “Ryan’s Hope”. They ended up hiring a different actress for the role, but it ultimately didn’t work out the way they had hoped. That’s when they reached out to my manager again and asked me to take over the role.

KB: What did you like about the character and how did you make it your own?

I loved working with Justin Deas, who played Keith Timmons, because it really helped me develop my own version of Gina. Gina was funny, and I hadn’t done a lot of comedic work prior to “Santa Barbara”, so it gave me the opportunity to expand my range as an actress. My work with Justin earned me Soap Opera Digest Award for both Best Comedienne and Best Villain in a Daytime Drama.

KB: How did a week on the set looked like from getting the script to filming?

Going on set after replacing another actor was a bit stressful. The scripts were always challenging, and so was the work. Many times there was an enormous amount of dialogue to learn, so it definitely kept me on my toes.

KB: Where was the show filmed?

The show was filmed in Hollywood in an old-school studio setup, which really added to the atmosphere of working on a classic soap opera.

KB: What was it like working Judith McConnell and Lane Davies?

Both of them were extremely professional and very good at what they did. They were always prepared and were wonderful scene partners when it came to rehearsing lines.

KB: Are you still in touch with actors from the show?

I’ve recently seen Vincent Irizarry and A. Martinez. They both look fantastic. It was really nice sharing old memories together again.

KB: Do you have a favorite episode?

One of my favorite episodes was when Gina left C.C. Capwell. He told her to leave with nothing, and she even shed her clothes on the way out. It was such a powerful scene. It really showed Gina’s strength and resilience — qualities I sometimes relate to myself.

KB: Looking back now would you have played Gina differently?

Honestly, I wouldn’t change a thing about Gina. The writers created her with such a wide range of emotions, from tragedy to comedy, and that’s what made her such a compelling character to play.

KB: How do you explain that the show is still so beloved even after 40+ years?

I think the show is still popular because, from the very beginning, the Dobsons had such a keen eye for developing characters. The depth and complexity they gave those characters truly stood the test of time.

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