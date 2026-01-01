1980s TV Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane With… Deborah Tranelli (Phyllis Wapner in “Dallas”)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

“Dallas” was a prime time soap opera that aired on CBS from April, 1978, to May, 1991. It ran for 14 seasons and 357 episodes. The tales of The Ewing Family whose wealth came from oil and cattle ranching. They lived on South Fork with their own set of problems with a longstanding feud with Cliff Barnes and it didn’t help when Bobby Ewing married Cliff’s sister Pamela. Deborah Tranelli played Bobby’s secretary Phyllis Wapner from 1981 to its end in 1991.

KB: “Dallas”: What was the show about?

The original premise of the show was a modern day take on Romeo & Juliet (Bobby & Pam), who came from the Ewing and Barnes families, the patriarchs of which (Jock and Digger) had a long-standing feud as oilmen. Bobby and Pam got married and created a lot of increased tension for both families. It was a family drama; the first of the night time soap operas. There was also the Cain and Abel dynamic between brothers J.R. and Bobby who were definitely on opposite ends of the moral compass.

As the show progressed, J.R. began to emerge as the “villain you love to hate” and the show expanded into the conflicts that arose from different ways of doing business and handling the competition, deal making, on again/off again marriages and romances, affairs, manipulations, blackmail, etc. It was also an interesting dynamic that they all lived under the same roof at Southfork Ranch for many seasons. I believe that, despite the ups and downs of the oil business, the show was ultimately about the importance of family relationships with their many complications and challenges.

KB: How did you get the part as Phyllis Wapner?

I went to college near Chicago, Illinois, and began my professional career there. As a theatre major, performing in plays and musicals, I had always thought that I would return to the East Coast and pursue my career in NYC. However, several other alumni who were working in television in LA encouraged and persuaded me to try my luck there as well. So, I bought a car, packed up my life and headed to LA with no agent or job at the time. A friend of mine, who was working for a major casting agency, arranged an interview with a talent agent who said that they were looking to possibly replace the actor playing Bobby’s secretary.

He thought I might be a good fit and off I went to MGM Studios (it changed hands many times and is now SONY Studios) to meet with the “Dallas” casting department and producer, Leonard Katzman. They spoke with me, had me read a short scene and that was it. A few days later the agent called to tell me that I had gotten the role, and two days before Christmas in 1980 I filmed my first episode. It was literally almost one month to the day that I first arrived in LA! I came into the series right after the “Who Shot J.R.” explosion in ratings, and had no idea that it would lead to my being on the show for the remainder of the series.

KB: What did you like about the character and how did you make it your own?

It was wonderful working for the “good guy” which certainly suited my nature. I appreciated her loyalty, honesty and supportive qualities; a moral compass when need be to stay on True North during the tough times. I often referred to myself as the Della Street to Bobby’s Perry Mason. (You are probably too young to know that reference to early television, but it fits:)). I tried to give her a little “spice” or “spunkiness” at times to keep from becoming too milquetoast or bland. There were certainly aspects of my own personality that shone through.

KB: What was it like to work with Patrick Duffy and Larry Hagman? What were they like?

In a word….Heavenly! They were both so very supportive from the very beginning. My first scene was with Larry who could not have been nicer to the “new kid”. We often had a lot of fun before the cameras rolled that our audiences never got to see, but they were both highly professional, prepared to work, and we rarely went overtime on shooting days with them. I enjoyed working with them as directors as well. I had a very difficult emotional scene to do when Larry was directing once, and he was very patient and helpful in setting me up to do my best work. And, of course, I had and will always have a soft spot in my heart for my dear Patrick. It was always a joy when we had our special scenes together.

KB: How did a week on the set looked like from getting the script to filming?

We didn’t get our scripts or sides until fairly close to the shoot and back in those days they had to be delivered by courier, including changes. Because of the intense security to maintain secrecy with the cliffhangers and first episode of the following season, we only got the pages that pertained to us in those scripts. I never worked an entire week as they tried to get our shots completed within the same day or two. We secretaries usually had first call to make-up and hair in the morning, and then often had to wait to shoot, which sometimes meant going to lunch with our hair in rollers:)) The most I ever worked was three days per episode.

And since I was a supporting character I was obviously not in every episode which meant I had some flexibility with work on other television shows, films and commercials. But “Dallas” was always my priority commitment of course!

KB: Where was the show filmed?

First of all, we had very long seasons so the filming year was long with only short breaks. Most of it was done on the amazing sets on the studio lot in Culver City, CA, but they also shot extensively at Southfork Ranch and in Dallas for exteriors. I filmed there a couple of times and it was always during the hot Summer months. Bless that crew and all who worked outdoors all day.

KB: Do you have a favorite episode on the whole show and why this one?

Wow, there are so many great episodes it’s hard to pick one. However, I would probably have to say “Swan Song” (S8, E30) when we lost Bobby and Patrick. Those are real, free-flowing tears of mine in that episode as well as all of the actors gathered around his hospital bed. On a personal note, if you will indulge me, there are a few episodes among the many of mine that stand out as favorites for different reasons. Among them are “Suffer The Little Children” (S9, E10) when Pam asks me to stay on to work with her, “Lovers & Other Liars” (S11, E11) where I have a real heart to heart with Bobby to inspire him with confidence; “Unchain My Heart” (S13, E15) where Bobby and I have a difficult office conversation and then go out for a drink where he thinks he sees Pam; and my final episode/scene in “The Decline and Fall of the Ewing Empire” (S14, E21) where I tell J.R. that “Hell would have to freeze over before I’d ever work for you.” Now that’s a gift of an exit line! (Note: I realize that you didn’t ask for personal ones but thought I’d share for you to use or not.)

KB: Are you still in touch with the other actors on the show?

Deborah Rennard (Sly) and Danone Simpson (Kendall) and I have stayed in touch over the years and I saw a few others at various events. I began a bi-coastal career between LA and NYC in and around 1992-93 and moved permanently to NYC in 1995, so it was a bit more difficult to stay in touch. Remember this is before cell phones, email, and social media, and we all moved on to other projects and busy lives! The great gift of 2024 was the Hollywood Show in Burbank which was the biggest reunion for most of us since the series ended (33 years!!) It was a love-fest and a reconnection for many of us who have now stayed in touch. I was in attendance for Southfork Experience in August of 2025 in Dallas which was also a fantastic reunion with cast and fans, and I will be attending it again in February of 2027.

KB Looking back now would you have played Phyllis differently?

I’m not sure that I would have played her differently, but I might have been less afraid to express my desire for more involvement in story lines. I certainly had ideas of what could have been developed, but there were also constraints by the very nature of my character as conceived and written. There were some episodes where I got the chance to dig a little deeper and, thankfully, I was also able to spread my acting wings in the many other projects that I did during my time on the show. Overall I am proud of the work I did.

KB: How do you explain the this show is still beloved after 40+ years?

First of all, it’s because of the amazing actors who were in starring, guest-starring, co-starring and recurring roles who graced our stages with their talents from multiple generations of experience. And because of the writers, producers, directors, crew, casting, Lorimar staff….everyone involved in trying to make it the best it could be and fun while doing it! Our FANS… also multiple generations of them… who are devoted, caring, enthusiastic and still sending letters, who come to spend time with us from the US and around the globe. Who treat us like family! Interviewers like YOU and all of the fantastic websites, social media outlets and celebrity events that keep “Dallas” alive and relevant. That keeps us in touch with our fans. Even though we have all moved on with our careers and have had our share of other successes, there will NEVER be another show like the one we were fortunate enough to be a part of. Iconic, Beloved and Lasting.

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