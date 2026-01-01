Director and Producer James Burrows Dies At 85 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another Legend Gone.

The man behind TV series like “Cheers”, “Taxi,” “Friends” and “Will and Grace” is gone.

James Burrows died on Friday, 19 June. He was 85.

He co-created “Cheers” and directed 243 of 273 episodes. With “Will and Grace” he directed all 246 episodes.

He also directed episodes of series like “Frasier,” “Friends”, “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

James Burrows was born on Dec. 30, 1940, in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife, daughters and other relatives.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Burrows Family in their time of grief.

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