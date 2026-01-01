Legendary Music Mogul Clive Davis Dies At 94 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another Legend Gone.

Clive Davis, the man behind artists like Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, and many others, died on Monday, 22 June. He was 94.

He founded Arista Records and J Records and signed artists from Janis Joplin to Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen.

In his 2013 memoir “The Soundtrack of My Life”, he came out as bisexual.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Davis Family in their time of grief.

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