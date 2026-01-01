Alan Greenspan, Former Federal Reserve Chairman Dies At 100 – World News







By Karen Beishuizen

Alan Greenspan, who was chairman of the Federal Reserve for five terms, died on Monday, 22 June. He was 100.

He served under four presidents: Reagan, Clinton, Bush Sr and George W. Bush.

He is survived by his wife Andrea Mitchell who is an news anchor on CNN.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Greenspan Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt