1980s TV Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane With… Lindsay Bloom (Velda in “Mickey Spillane’s The New Mike Hammer”)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

“Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer” (later titled “The New Mike Hammer”) was a crime series that aired on CBS from 1984 to 1987. It ran for 48 episodes and 3 TV movies. Stacy Keach starred as Mike Hammer, a private detective, created by Mickey Spillane. Lindsay Bloom played Mike Hammer’s secretary Velda.

KB: “The New Mike Hammer”: What was the show about?

“Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer” was the name of our show when it came on the air in January 1984! It was based on all the Mike Hammer Novels written by Mickey Spillane! Mike Hammer was a private investigator and I played his secretary ‘Velda’!

KB: How did you get the part as Velda?

I call it the ‘Velda Marathon’ because for 2 months I auditioned 9 times, lost 22 pounds, dyed my hair brunette and screen tested with Stacy Keach twice!!! My first audition was in July 1983. The casting director, Tim Flack, liked my reading but asked me to lose 15 pounds. So I fasted all weekend with Protein Shakes and lots of water. Lost 6 pounds. Then started Aerobic classes ever morning. By the time I read again, I had lost 12 pounds! I read again and they still liked my reading, but asked me to lose another 10 pounds!!! I added swimming laps in our swimming pool and got a trainer at Vince’s Gym to work out in the evenings.

Then, the casting director told me that the producers still didn’t see me as the character due to my blond hair but loved my readings. Advised me to dye it dark brunette. Well… I knew Velda was a brunette in the books but to dye my blond hair during the auditioning process was scary for me. But my husband, Mayf Nutter, encouraged me to go do it! So I did! Wow! What a change that was! My actress friends didn’t even recognize me when I went out for other auditions during this time. When I got to screen test with Stacy Keach, I was a brunette so he never saw my blonde hair. We had a great screen test! Now it was down to 7 girls out of 100’s who had been auditioning all summer with Jay Bernstein, the executive producer. So when I went in to do the last screen test audition, it was between me and Delta Burke. She hadn’t lost the weight and I was now down to a size 6 (from being a size 12 two months ago!) I learned I got the role on August 30th when my agent called me at home with the good news.

KB: What did you like about the character and how do you make it your own?

I enjoyed the acting challenges of playing ‘Velda’, the sexy secretary who pays close attention to details, she’s intelligent and runs Mike Hammer’s Office, knows how to shoot a gun, and helped Mike with ALL his investigations! He was her best friend and viewers often wondered if their was more to their relationship. I made it my own by adding my sense of humor to her character.

KB: How did a week on the set look like from getting the script to filming?

The episodic scripts were changed quite often. So it wasn’t surprising to hear my doorbell ring at night with ‘New Pages’ being delivered before shooting the next day. Our show was filmed weekly but sometimes took 7 days to film an hour long episode. Fridays were always a long day! My call would be at 7am and sometimes I didn’t finish filming till 2am! Normally there is what is called “ a ‘12 Hour turn around’ (required by the Screen Actor’s Guild) which means they can’t call you back into work for twelve hours after you finish. But Friday’s were a different story since we didn’t work on Saturdays!

KB: Where was the show filmed?

The Burbank Studios, 3,000 West Alameda. Burbank.

KB: What was it like to work with Stacy Keach?

Stacy is an excellent actor, very professional, and we got along great working together! To me, he was the Perfect Actor to bring Mike Hammer to life! I really appreciated that he was always there for my close-ups too.

KB: Are you still in touch with actors from the show?

Stacy and I have exchanged family Christmas cards for decades. Plus my husband and I attended his wedding in Malibu. I was honored when Stacy asked me to accept his Best Actor award in 1984 at the Golden Globes if he won. Don Stroud and I have Facebooked each other over the years too. (he lives in Hawaii with his wife).

KB: Do you have a favorite episode from the show and why this one?

YES! “The Deadly Prey” episode in 1984 when Velda’s brother returns to visit her and bring her gifts. But their happy reunion turns tragic when he is murdered in a dark alley. She counts

on Mike Hammer to find out who murdered her brother.

I picked this episode because it required more of my acting skills when I learn about my brother’s death. My scene with Stacy Keach when I arrive in a taxi to find my brother is some of my best work in this show.

KB: Looking back now, would you have played ‘Velda’ differently?

No, because I had an affinity for this role. Plus her character was well defined in the Mike Hammer novels. In real life I’m a very organized person, pay close attention to details, and have a great sense of humor!

KB: Why do you think “The New Mike Hammer” is still beloved after all these years?

“The New Mike Hammer” is still beloved because it is based on some very popular novels by a great writer in the 1950’s. The main characters are classic and very identifiable. “The Harlem Nocturne” Theme song, written by Earl Hagen, sets the tone. And the script writing was terrific…kept everyone’s attention and so did the wardrobe that all the girl’s wore. The production designer kept the feel of the 50’s but our show was set in the 80’s.

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