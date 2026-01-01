PFL Washington D.C. Full Card Confirmed For July 31st a Carefirst Arena – Breaking MMA News







The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the full card for PFL Washington D.C. on Saturday, July 25 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C.

In an 11-fight card, the main event will feature a PFL Welterweight World Title bout between the undefeated #3Thad “The Silverback” Jean (11-0) and the devastating knock-out artist #1Shamil “The Silent Assassin” Musaev (20-1-1). A victory for Jean would finally validate his pursuit of becoming the best in the world, while a victory for Musaev would confirm what he already believes, that he is the best.

The co-main event will also see huge implications in the welterweight division as #2Magomed “Prince” Umalatov (18-1) will look to see off challenger #9Ernesto “Starboy” Rodriguez who is coming for his spot. Also on the main card is a bantamweight banger between wrestling standout Bryce “Misfit” Meredith (7-1) and all-out British brawler Jack Cartwright (14-2). The final fight in the spotlight is proven finisher #4Sullivan “Sully” Cauley (8-2) against the undefeated Rasul Magomedov (9-0) in a light heavyweight contest.

The PFL Washington D.C. preliminary card is set to be broadcast in the U.S on the ESPN App from 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, with the main card broadcasting from 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN.

Completed PFL Washington D.C. Main Card:

CareFirst Arena, Washington D.C.

10 pm ET | 7 pm PT | Saturday, July 25

ESPN (U.S.)

PFL Welterweight World Title Main Event: #3-Thad Jean (11-0) vs. #1-Shamil Musaev (20-1-1)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: #2-Magomed Umalatov vs. #9-Ernesto Rodriguez (12-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Bryce Meredith (7-1) vs. Jack Cartwright (14-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #4-Sullivan Cauley (8-2) vs. #7-Rasul Magomedov (9-0)

Completed PFL Washington D.C. Preliminary Card:

7 pm ET | 4 pm PT | Saturday, July 25

ESPN App (U.S.)

Heavyweight Bout: #3-Denis Goltsov (36-9) vs. Hasan Mezhiev (14-0)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #8-Tyson Pedro (10-6) vs. #10-Rafael Xavier (14-9)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Valentin Moldavsky (15-4) vs. Bruno Cappelozza (15-7)

Bantamweight Bout: Mando Gutierrez (11-5) vs. Nkosi Ndebele (12-3)

Welterweight Bout: Eliezer Kubanza (8-1) vs. #8-Chris Mixan (7-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Chad Yard (4-0) vs. Coby Bradford (5-4)

Featherweight Bout: Noah Hermosillo (0-0) vs. Jacob Pais (1-0)

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, July 18 – PFL Austin – Moody Center – Austin, Texas

Saturday, July 25 – PFL Washington D.C. – CareFirst Arena – Washington, D.C.

Friday, July 31 – PFL New York Presented by Arkham – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, Long Island, New York

Friday, August 7 – PFL Charlotte – Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, North Carolina

Saturday, August 22 – PFL Tampa presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, Florida

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