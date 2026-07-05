John Demena Unveils Epic Progressive Rock Song & Video “More Than Meets The Eye” Through Deko Entertainment – Music News







Los Angeles rock artist JOHN DEMENA unveils his new single “More Than Meets The Eye,” an epic song in his unique space hard rock style, featuring Latin Grammy winning drummer Miguel Lamas and keyboardist Matt Rohde (Jane’s Addiction). Blending progressive rock, cinematic sounds, and captivating musicianship, the track pushes DeMena’s evolving sound into bold new territory.

Opening with a hypnotic intro before erupting into a whirlwind of virtuosic performances, the song showcases jaw-dropping guitar, drum and keyboard solos, and a dynamic vocal performance from DeMena going from hypnotic melodies to raw, explosive screams. Driven by poetic and introspective lyrics, the track balances technical precision with emotional depth, delivering an immersive listening experience that feels both powerful and deeply personal.

As DeMena explains, “More Than Meets The Eye was inspired by the hardships, depth, and complexity of the things all of us go through and that, too often, people judge without knowing what really lies beneath the surface. Musically, I wanted the song to feel like a journey—constantly evolving and taking the listener somewhere unexpected through different emotions, textures, and energies. The track gave Miguel, Matt, and me the opportunity to really unleash ourselves as musicians, featuring epic guitar, drum, and keyboard solos. It’s one of the most ambitious pieces I’ve written, and I hope listeners discover something new each time they hear it.”

Accompanying the release is a music video directed by Julian Oyanedel, filmed during the recording process in studios across Los Angeles and Madrid. The video offers a captivating look at DeMena alongside Miguel Lamas and Matt Rohde, showcasing their extraordinary musicianship through explosive performances, intimate studio moments, and cinematic visuals that bring the song’s power and atmosphere to life. The release marks another bold step toward DeMena’s forthcoming sophomore album via Deko Entertainment. Fans can also catch DeMena live this summer at the San Diego Fair, sharing the stage with legendary artists including Chicago, Good Charlotte, Night Ranger, and Bret Michaels.

Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpFAo4VrKQk&feature=youtu.be

John DeMena is a multi-award-winning rock singer and guitarist from Los Angeles known for his cinematic space-rock sound and fusion of alternative rock, flamenco, and atmospheric textures. DeMena has collaborated with renowned musicians including Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Chris Cornell), Pete Griffin (Steve Vai, Dethklok), and Jeff Babko of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He has toured the U.S., Chile, and Spain, sharing festival lineups with acts including Good Charlotte and Grammy-winning guitarist Mark Lettieri of Snarky Puppy.

His debut album “Dreams and Lies” earned international acclaim with coverage from outlets including Loudwire, Metal Hammer, Rock Hard, and Sonic Perspectives. The cinematic video for “Eternal Eyes” received more than a dozen awards and nominations worldwide at festivals including the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, the Las Cruces International Film Festival, and the Girona Film Festival.

DeMena was also invited by Rhino Records to contribute to their tribute to The Doors, reimagining the classic “People Are Strange.” The track’s accompanying video, produced by Industrialism Films (Jinjer, Cradle of Filth, Nita Strauss), was featured on MTV Germany. His upcoming album, expected in 2026 and set to be released via Deko Entertainment, features collaborations with Alain Johannes and Spanish flamenco singer Sabrina Romero.

For more information:

https://www.johndemena.com/

https://www.dekoentertainment.com

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