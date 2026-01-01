Hit Singer Bonnie Tyler Dead At 75 – Breaking Music News







By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt

Another part of my youth is gone with the passing of singer Bonnie Tyler at the age of 75.

Bonnie’s hit songs, IT’S A HEARTACHE (It was her first hit in 1977 which peaked at number 3 in the United States & number 4 in the UK.), TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART (spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the charts in the U.K. and several other countries) and HOLDING OUT FOR A HERO owned FM Radio in the late 1970’s and early to mid 1980’s.

The Welsh singer died in a hospital in Portugal, where she was being treated for an illness, according to the statement, which was posted on the singer’s official social media channel.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy,” the statement said.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Tyler Family in their time of grief.

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