1980s TV Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane with… John Bolger (Officer Bobby Traverso in “True Blue”)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

“True Blue” was is a crime drama series set in New York City which aired NBC from 1989 to 1990. It ran for one season and 12 episodes. The show follows a group of officers doing their job for the New York City Emergency Service Unit. Nowadays we would call it a S.W.A.T. team. John Bolger played Officer Bobby Traverso.

KB: “True Blue”: What was the show about?

The Emergency Service Unit. NYC’s early version of a S.W.A.T. Team. All NYC police Officers trained in crisis management and relief.

KB: How did you get the part as Officer Bobby Traverso?

I auditioned in LA. and did a screen test for NBC.

KB: What did you like about the character?

I liked the fact that these men and women were hard working New Yorker’s from a wide variety of blue collar backgrounds who loved their city and their jobs. They were like the people I grew up with in Queens NY. They felt a genuine calling to service. Much like many who serve in the military.

KB: How did a week on the set look like from getting the script to filming?

We shot an episode a week all on location in and around NYC. It was essentially like shooting a feature film a week on the streets of New York beginning in August of 1989. We had a different director each week. Cast and crew had to work long hours under very challenging conditions on the streets, in rented studios, and always racing against the clock to make the day. If you put 90 talented, disgruntled, opinionated, artists, craftspeople, actors, technicians, and a lawyer or two, in a huge row boat and told them to row around the island of Manhattan, you’d have more than a few arguments about who should steer the boat or the best way to go!!?? It was a great challenge and a wonderful ride with an insanely talented , and funny, cast and crew.

KB: Where was the show filmed?

We filmed all over NYC. In and on the subways, bridges and tunnels of NYC. Also in the East River. As well as on the Statue of Liberty.

KB: Did you and the other actors receive some sort of police and rescue training to make it more believable on screen?

Yes, we had many police advisers and instructors covering all aspects of equipment and procedures. We actually got to ride with ESU crews and trucks from lower Manhattan. Exhilarating, informative, and often terrifying.

KB: Are you still in touch with actors from the show?

No.

KB: Do you have a favorite episode on the whole show and why this one?

Yes, I believe the first episode after the pilot centered around a young boy pretending to be a super hero who donned a cape and attempted to fly from a bell tower in a church on Morningside Drive on the upper west side near Columbia University. In the episode I help to rescue him and then follow up through out the episode and become a mentor.

KB: Looking back now would you have played Bobby differently?

No. I don’t believe I would.

KB: Why do you think “True Blue” is still beloved after 35+ years although it only aired for 1 season?

Perhaps because these ESU Officers are ordinary people doing extraordinary work every day. Perhaps because we all wish we could be more like them.

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