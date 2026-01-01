Andy Ruiz, JR. Faces Damian Knyba At Prudential Center in Newark NJ On September 4th- Breaking Boxing News







Former unified Heavyweight ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1 22 KOs) is back in action after a two-year absence from the ring and having penned a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom last week, Mexico’s first ever Heavyweight king is ready to reignite his quest to become a two-time World champion.

The 36-year-old stunned the sporting world in June 2019 when he dethroned Anthony Joshua on a historic night in New York, and last

tasted action in August 2024 in a back-and-forth majority draw with Jarrell Miller in Los Angeles, the third bout in a row in his home city following wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz.

Standing in the way of Ruiz Jr’s plans to get back to the summit of the Heavyweight division is Knyba (17-1 11 KOs), with the Polish giant looking end ‘The Destroyer’s’ grand plans at the first hurdle. The 6ft 7in is looking to bounce back to winning ways at the first attempt after taking on newly anointed WBC champion Agit Kabayel for the interim title in Germany in January. Knyba fights at the Prudential Center for the fourth time in his career, and the 30-year-old can move into line for a World title crack with victory.

“I’m going to be fighting in Newark, New Jersey on September 4 baby,” said Ruiz Jr. “After we get this victory, I would love to fight all the guys that have the belts the Oleksandr Usyk vacated and we’re going to become a two-time champion next year, let’s get it.”

“I can’t wait to be back at the Prudential Center, my second home,” said Knyba. “I’m excited to be back in the ring in front of the New Jersey and New York fans, and they will fill the seats with white and red.”

Ruiz Jr’s clash with Knyba leads a stacked card in New Jersey, with the co-feature bout pitting another new Matchroom signing Vito Mielnicki Jr. against World Middleweight title challenger Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

Mielnicki Jr. (23-1 13 KOs) penned a deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Boxlab Promotions recently, and immediately steps into the biggest fight of his career to date on home turf. The 24-year-old made his pro debut at the Prudential Center in June 2019 when he was still in High School, and the Roseland, NJ native is looking to make strides in the 160lbs division by claiming a big win in his Matchroom bow.

For Williams (20-2 12 KOs) this must-win bout behind enemy lines represents a massive chance to get right back into the World title mix following a spirited performance in his first World title battle in Orlando in March, taking WBC champion Carlos Adames the distance.

“Every fight is another chapter in my story, and on September 4, I’m ready to write my biggest one yet,” said Mielnicki Jr. “I respect Ammo Williams because he has proven himself against top competition, but this is my time. I’ve dedicated my life to becoming a World champion, and every sacrifice I’ve made has prepared me for moments like this.

“When that bell rings, fans are going to see a fighter who is hungry, confident, and ready to prove he belongs among the elite. I’m coming to make a statement and take another step towards a World title.”

“The ‘Ammo Show’ is coming to you live on TNT Sports and DAZN!” said Williams. “I am brimming with excitement to have this platform and opportunity to display my talents globally once again. After my previous World Championship bout with Adames, I learned valuable lessons about what it takes to dominate at the highest level.

“The hardest thing for me to do was separate from my family for the first time, all for the sake of seclusion and total focus. I have taken my talents to Dallas, TX to train with Derrick James, a current undisputed World Champion creator, and everyday I get to soak in new knowledge from a completely different perspective. This is the move and sacrifice that will unlock my superstardom and propel me to the level of undisputed World Champion.

“I feel refreshed, renewed, happy, and focused to leave the world wide-eyed, and gasping for air from the artistic mutilation of a human being live on global television. Don’t blink, this bout just might steal the show!”

Further early undercard announcements for the card see another hometown talent will look to shine in their backyard as Newark’s Zaquin Moses fights for the eighth time in the paid ranks. Moses (7-0 3 KOs) has already recorded a pair of six round wins in 2026, and the 21-year-old’s first fight at home will also be his first eight rounder.

“We ina bityyyyyy!” said Moses. “Make sure y’all come support watch me beat on someone NEWARK! We outside! #homecoming.”

“We are excited to welcome Matchroom Boxing to Prudential Center for the first time,” said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties and Special Events, Prudential Center. “We are proud to provide a stage for elite competitors hailing from around the world and also those fighting in their own back yard here in New Jersey. This event promises to deliver an exciting showcase of the sweet science to Brick City, and we look forward to the unique energy of Fight Night.”

“This is going to be a great night in New Jersey,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “It’s great to have Andy as part of the Matchroom team, and everyone knows that at his best, he can be a devastating performer. Andy is driven to getting back into the World title mix, so September 4 is a must-win night for him against the giant Pole Knyba.

“Mielnicki Jr. vs. Williams is a cracking fight in the Middleweight division, with Vito stepping up in his first bout with Matchroom to take on the always-dangerous Ammo who has the World title experience to build on – the winner of this one is going to arrow in on a massive fight at 160lbs later this year.

“I’m excited to see Zaquin fight at home for the first time in his young career, it’s really important that rising stars like Zaquin get the opportunity to shine in front of their own fans at home.

“There’s going to be plenty more top-class action to be added to the card on a night of first for so many, not least for us at Matchroom as we head to the fantastic Prudential Center side the first time with our first promotion as part of the exciting new series “The Fight” with TNT and DAZN – I cannot wait to get to The Garden State for this huge night on September 4.”

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt