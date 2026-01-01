Drummer Bob Holz Returns With Album Release Featuring John McLaughlin and Jean Luc Ponty







Drummer, composer, producer and MVD Audio recording artist Bob Holz will release an album on November 6th, 2026 featuring Rolling Stones bassist Darry Jones, John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Larry Coryell, Randy Brecker, Stanley Clarke and Mike Stern.

The album is titled Next In Line and is engineered by Dennis Moody. It will be released on MVD Audio. The Executive Producer is Rob Stathis.

Next In Line is a “best of Bob Holz” compilation of ten remastered tracks selected from Bob’s eight previously released albums on MVD Audio.

The first track “Jammin Man” is reggae fusion at its best with a blistering bass solo from Stanley Clarke. Shooting Range features trading solos between Larry Coryell, Randy Brecker and Steve Weingart. World Turned Upside represents a mini Mahavishnu Orchestra reunion featuring John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty and Ralphe Armstrong. “Larry’s Blues” is a heartfelt tribute to Larry Coryell featuring beautiful guitar playing by Mike Stern. A stand out on the record is “Better Try” which features bassist Darry Jones and saxophonist Brandon Fields. The tune is sure to be a smooth jazz listener’s favorite. Throughout Next In Line, Bob Holz’s drumming reaffirms his reputation as one of jazz fusion’s most talented drummers. The drumming on this album is nothing short of world class. Holz is known for his use of dynamics combined with amazing chops, sense of time, finesse, groove and taste. He is a profoundly musical drummer who also happens to enjoy composing music. The tune “Flat Out” is one of Bob’s compositions and features Randy Brecker on trumpet. Joining Bob as the percussionist on Next In Line is former Weather Report drummer Alex Acuna.

“The Tunnel” is a unique tune that features some beautiful guitar playing by the late, great Dean Brown. The album closes out with “Moving Eyes” from Bob’s first album A Vision Forward and features guitarist Mike Stern.

Bob has released eight albums on MVD Audio. Holz got his break playing and recording with guitarist Larry Coryell from 2015-2017. He has gone on to perform and record with some of the biggest names in the music business including Elliot Yamin, Darryl Jones, Mike Stern, Jean Luc Ponty, John McLaughlin, Randy Brecker, Larry Coryell, Stanley Clarke, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway, Dean Brown, Brandon Fields and Chet Catallo. Bob’s band A Vision Forward has performed across the United States in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs and Syracuse. In 2023 they performed at the Syracuse Jazz Festival. Check out Bob’s performance video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/46zVFDa3Vtc

Track List:

1.Jammin Man-5:04

2.Shooting Range-4:24

3.World Turned Upside Down-6:07

4.Eleven High-3:21

5.Larry’s Blues-6:33

6.Flat Out-6:31

7.Better Try-3:55

8.The Tunnel-5:02

9.Silverthorne-6:22

10.Moving Eyes-4:19

Players:

Bob Holz-drums

Jean Luc Ponty-violin track 3

Billy Steinway-keyboards

Steve Weingart-keyboards track 2

John McLaughlin-guitar track 3

Larry Coryell-guitar track 2

Mike Stern-guitar tracks 5,9 and 10

Dean Brown-guitar tracks 7and 8

Alex Machacek-guitar tracks 1,4 and 6

Stanley Clarke-bass track1

Ralphe Armstrong-bass tracks 1,3,5 and 9

Darryl Jones-bass track 7

Ric Fierabracci-bass track 8

John Viavattine Jr- bass tracks 2 and 10

Mike Schoefter-bass tracks 4 and 6

Randy Brecker-trumpet tracks 1,2,4,5,6,8 and 9

Brandon Fields-saxophone track 7

Ada Rovatti-saxophone tracks 4,5,8 and 9

Jesse Collins-saxophone track 2

Alex Acuna-percussion track 7

James Moody-acoustic guitar track 4

Next In Line Credits

Artist-Bob Holz

Title-Next In Line

Label-MVD Audio

Produced by Bob Holz

Executive Producer-Rob Stathis

Sound Engineer-Dennis Moody

Additional Sound Engineer-Frank Stepanek tracks 2 and 10

All songs composed by Bob Holz(ASCAP) and Billy Steinway(BMI) except:

Jammin Man by Bob Holz

World Turned Upside Down by Billy Steinway

Better Try by Bob Holz, Brandon Fields and Billy Steinway

Bob Holz uses Canopus drums and Paiste cymbals

MVD Audio

A division of MVD Entertainment Group

Copyright 2026 All rights reserved. Bob Holz ASCAP-BMI

Pre-order Next In Line: https://mvdshop.com/products/bob-holz-next-in-line-cd

For more information: www.bobholzband.com

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