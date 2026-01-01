Complete PFL New York Results – MMA News







UBS Arena played host to an action-packed night of mixed martial arts as PFL New York Presented by Arkham lit up the Big Apple with unforgettable performances and thrilling finishes. The event comes on the heels of yesterday’s landmark merger announcement between MVP and the PFL. MVP Co-Founders, Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidaria, joined Chief Executive Officer John Martin cageside for the event which created the new platform under the MVP banner. Several global combat sports stars were in attendance to witness this incredible night of action including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Islam Machachev, Kamaru Usman, Royce Gracie and PFL Interim World Champion Johnny Eblen.

In the main event, #C-Usman Nurmagomedov (22-0, 1NC) continued his reign of dominance with a first round TKO of previously-undefeated challenger #3-Archie “King” Colgan (13-1) to retain the PFL Lightweight World Championship. Nurmagomedov put his striking arsenal on full display as he dropped Colgan with a well-placed head kick followed by a left hook. Colgan survived momentarily, but the champ put the challenger away with a pair of brutal uppercuts and ground and pound, all in the opening round.

The co-main event saw the triumphant return of #1-“Dangerous” Dakota Ditcheva (16-0), as she defeated #6-Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz (9-6) by unanimous decision. Stepping into the cage for the first time in over a year, Ditcheva looked as sharp as ever, as she put on a striking clinic and landed a takedown. Kielholtz gave a valiant effort, but in the end, the PFL’s top Women’s Flyweight was just too much to handle.

In a dominant display of striking skills, #10-Amru Magomedov (11-0) took Angel “Salsa King” Alvarez (11-3) en route to a second-round TKO win. From the opening bell, Magomedov used his kicks to devastating effect, punishing Alvarez’s legs. Magomedov chopped Alvarez down with a leg kick in the second round, and finished things off with an avalanche of ground and pound from full mount.

Moustapha Diakhate (6-0-1) kicked off the main card with a bang, as he crushed Darryl “The Sacred Beast” Walker (2-1) by TKO in the opening round. Diakhate, who was fighting for the first time on American soil, scored an early takedown and eventually got to full mount. From there, it was all Diakhate, as he punished Walker with heavy strikes to get the stoppage win and make a massive statement in his PFL debut.

Full PFL New York Main Card Results:

PFL Lightweight World Title Main Event: C-Usman Nurmagomedov (22-0, 1NC) defeated #3-Archie Colgan (13-1) by TKO (strikes) at 3:42 of round one

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: #1-Dakota Ditcheva (16-0) defeated #6-Denise Kielholtz (9-6) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Lightweight Bout: #10-Amru Magomedov (11-0) defeated Angel Alvarez (11-3) via TKO (strikes) at 4:28 of round two

Light Heavyweight Bout: Moustapha Diakhate (6-0-1) defeated Darryl Walker (2-1) via TKO (strikes) at 2:35 in round one

Preliminary Card Results:

Bantamweight Bout: #10-Lazaro Dayron (11-0-1) defeated #5-Raufeon Stots (21-5) via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Bantamweight Bout: Sean Gauci (12-1) defeated Allan Begosso (10-5-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Catchweight Bout (175 lbs): #7-Omar El Dafrawy (16-6) defeated Jonathan Piersma (12-4, 1NC) via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Postarnakova (8-0) defeated #10-Montana De La Rosa (13-10-1) via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Lightweight Bout: Levan Khabalaev (5-0) defeated Chamy Delva (7-2) via TKO (punches) at 1:44 in round one

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 7 – PFL Charlotte – Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, North Carolina

Saturday, August 22 – PFL Tampa presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater – Tampa, Florida

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