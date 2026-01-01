Undefeated Light Heavyweight Atif Oberlton To Face Roamer Alexis Angulo On Zeus Network On The Undercard of Shields Vs Scott – Breaking Boxing News







Undefeated light heavyweight contender and knockout artist Atif Oberlton will face former world title challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo in a featured undercard bout on Saturday, August 15, before the Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott blockbuster event from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Zeus Network coverage will feature a mix of professional boxing and celebrity influencer bouts beginning at 4 p.m. ET, leading into Shields vs. Scott, which will stream live worldwide exclusively on DAZN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The 10-round Olberton vs. Angulo matchup is one of six professional boxing bouts featured on the Zeus Network undercard that is headlined by a celebrity showdown between TV personalities Big Lex, Not Da Lil One, and Tesehki. Zeus Network will also feature a matchup between TV personalities Ray J and Orlando Brown.

The dual platform offering further amplifies one of boxing’s biggest events of the year by combining the vibrant and expanded social content that Zeus delivers with the industry-leading event coverage that has made DAZN the global leader in boxing.

In a world championship bout on Zeus Network, Women’s WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Danielle Perkins will defend her title against former world title challenger Olivia Curry.

Also on Zeus Network: super middleweight prospect Hakim Lopez (16-1, 9 KOs) will face undefeated challenger Da’Velle Smith (14-0, 9 KOs) in an 8-round super middleweight bout; Undefeated women’s featherweight prospect and recent Claressa Shields Promotion signee Shannel Butler (8-0, 3 KOs) will face a fighter to be determined in an eight-round bout; Super welterweight prospect Jaquan McElroy (7-0, 2 KOs) will take on Alexander Thiel (5-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round showdown of undefeated 154-pound prospects; and undefeated super middleweight Casey Dixon (7-0, 5 KOs) will face Michael Nelson (4-3-1, 2 KOs) in a matchup of local Atlanta fighters to round out the Zeus Network professional boxing coverage.

Presented by Salita Promotions in partnership with Wynn Records, Claressa Shields Promotions and Route 30 Promotions, and presenting sponsor Zeus Network, the historic event marks the first women’s headliner at State Farm Arena. Remaining tickets for Aug. 15 are available on Ticketmaster.com.

“From top to bottom, this is a stacked card featuring some of boxing’s best prospects, top contenders, and world champions—both men and women,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Our goal is to grow the sport by bringing world-class professional boxing to new audiences, and we’re excited for Zeus subscribers to experience the passion, drama, and excitement that make boxing one of the greatest sports in the world.”

“One of the things we’re most proud of is helping build moments that introduce the next generation of stars,” said Ruben Branson, CEO of Wynn Records. “This card does exactly that. Fans know what Claressa Shields represents, but they’re also going to see incredible young talent like Atif Oberlton, who continues to prove why he’s one of the brightest prospects in boxing. From top to bottom, this is a card built for both hardcore boxing fans and people experiencing the sport for the first time.”

Philadelphia’s Oberlton (16-0, 14 KOs) has knocked out eight straight opponents in a streak dating to January of 2024 in which he has not been pushed past the sixth round. In his last fight, the 28-year-old southpaw stopped Carlos Gongora in a step-up fight on May 9 in Atlanta. Oberlton, who was a top amateur before turning professional, is currently ranked No. 5 by the WBA and No. 10 by the IBF at 175 pounds. The 6-foot-3 light heavyweight will face his toughest opponent to date in Angulo, who has faced some of boxing’s best from 168 to 175 pounds.

“This time around, I’m not in the mood for talking I’m ready to break something up,” Oberlton said. “It’s not even about Angulo, he’s just a body I have to step over. People are still overlooking me, still sleeping on me, but I’m ready to wake them all up and make them regret ever doubting me. It’s time to get it cracking on the enemy and get my general ranking.”

Angulo (29-4, 24 KOs), of Colombia, has been in the ring with top champions and contenders David Benavidez, Gilberto Ramirez, Edgar Berlanga and Umar Dzambekov, twice challenging for a major world title. His four defeats came against fighters who had a combined record of 89-0 when facing Angulo. In 2018, Angulo challenged and went the distance with then-undefeated Gilberto Ramirez for the WBO Super Middleweight Title. Two years later, he fought to a split decision win over previously undefeated Anthony Sims Jr, and then a few months later challenged reigning WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez, going to the 10th round after Benavidez missed weight by nearly three pounds. In 2022, Angulo went the distance with then-undefeated Edgar Berlanga, who later challenged Canelo Alvarez. And in 2025, he went the distance with top Russian contender Umar Dzambekov, who is now ranked in the top 15 by the WBC and WBA. Angulo’s experience and durability should present a significant step-up for Oberlton in a matchup for the WBA Continental Americas belt.

“To every professional boxing fan out there, get ready – on Aug. 15, I’m stepping into the ring against Atif,” Angulo said. “He’s a powerhouse fighter, undefeated, and bringing his absolute best from the U.S., which means fans are in for non-stop action, brutal exchanges, and an all-out war from the opening bell.

“I’m coming in at peak condition, ready to leave everything in the ring, and give the fans a night to remember.”

Houston’s Danielle Perkins (6-1, 3 KOs) will make her first defense of the Women’s WBA Light Heavyweight World Title she won in February with a sixth round TKO over previously undefeated Chei Kenneally. Perkins, who has knockouts in half of her professional wins, has only suffered one defeat – a 2025 decision loss to GWOAT Claressa Shields for the undisputed heavyweight world championship.

“Olivia is a seasoned veteran with great experience and grit,” Perkins said. “She’ll be a challenge but we are ready. I can’t wait to get in the ring and put on a show.”

Olivia Curry (7-3-2, 2 KOs) has shown no hesitation in facing the best since turning professional in 2021. The Chicago resident fought Shadasia Green in 2023, losing a decision against a fighter who later became unified champion with a win over Savannah Marshall. Curry fought Kaye Scott twice in 2025, losing a close majority draw and decision for the WBC Middleweight World Championship. Curry looks to bounce back as she moves up to light heavyweight for her third consecutive world title fight.

“I feel extremely grateful to have the opportunity to fight for another world title in a new weight class under the Salita banner,” Curry said. “My goal has always been to challenge myself and bring the most entertaining and action-packed fight I can, no matter the size of my opponent. I’m excited to show the world what I’ve been working on in preparation for Danielle Perkins.”

Added Shannel Butler: “It feels great staying busy and active, but honestly, this next fight is just light work. I’m grateful for another opportunity to showcase my improvements, but honestly, my opponent is just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I’m going to make her look like an amateur. I’m enjoying the journey to the top, and it’s been an honor training alongside and watching Claressa in her element. Fans can expect another completely dominant performance and my opponent can expect a painful reality check.”

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