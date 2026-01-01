Bud Cort Star Of Cult Classic Harold And Maude Dead At 77 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another great one gone…

Bud Cort, who played death-obsessed Harold in “Harold and Maude” died on Wednesday, 11 February. He was 77.

Born Walter Edward Cox on March 29, 1948, in Rye, New York, was discovered by Robert Altman who cast him in two 1970 hit movies “M*A*S*H” and “Brewster McCloud”.

But his big break came as Harold in Hal Ashby’s “Harold and Maude” where his character is a death-obsessed young man who develops a relationship with 79-year old Holocaust survivor Maude (played by Ruth Gordon). She shows him that life is worth living for.

The role earned him Golden Globe and Bafta nominations.

Bud Cort would go on to play in “Heat”, “Dogma” and “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou”.

In 1991 he directed, co-wrote, and starred in a movie of his own, “Ted and Venus” with Carol Kane, James Brolin, Rhea Perlman, Woody Harrelson, Timothy Leary and Andrea Martin.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Cort Family in their time of grief.

