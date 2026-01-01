Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dies At 95 – Breaking Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

One of the absolute Greats left us.

Robert Duvall died on Sunday, 15 February at home in Virginia. He was 95.

He was best known as the Corleone family consigliere Tom Hagen in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather,” earning his first of his seven Academy Award nominations.

He reprised the role in the sequel “The Godfather Part II”.

He served in the Army during the Korean War before moving to New York and studying drama under famed acting coach Sanford Meisner.

In New York he shared an apartment with Dustin Hoffman and hung out with Gene Hackman.

One of his earliest movie roles was in “To Kill a Mockingbird” as Arthur “Boo” Radley. He named one of his dogs Boo!

Other movies he starred in were “True Grit”, “M*A*S*H”, “THX 1138”, and “Tender Mercies” for which he won the Best Actor Oscar and did his own singing.

He starred with Tommy Lee Jones in the fantastic miniseries “Lonesome Dove”.

Other Oscar nominations he earned were for “The Great Santini” and “Apocalypse Now”.

He wrote, directed and costarred in “The Apostle” for which he was again Oscar nominated for his acting.

At the age of 84 he earned another Oscar nomination for “The Judge”in 2014.

During his long career he played a number of historical figures: Robert E. Lee, Joseph Stalin and Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

Robert Duvall is survived by his wife Luciana Pedraza.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Duvall Family in their time of grief.

