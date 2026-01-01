The Story Of… The Union Oyster House in Boston







Exclusive Interview with Joseph Milano, President of The Union Oyster House

By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Union Oyster House

The Union Oyster House, located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, enjoys the unique distinction of being America’s oldest restaurant. This Boston fixture, housed in a building dating back to Pre-Revolutionary days, started serving food in 1826 and has continued ever since with the stalls and oyster bar in their original positions, and where Daniel Webster was a constant customer. John Kennedy was a regular at the Union Oyster House before his presidency. His favorite booth #18 was dedicated in his name in 1977. They celebrate 200 years of great service and food this year with a surprise date in August.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who The Union Oyster House was founded.

In 1826, The Union Street Oyster House, Atwood & Beacon, at 41-43 Union Street was founded on October 7. The new owners installed the world-renowned, semi-circular Oyster Bar, where Daniel Webster was a constant customer.

In 1913, after 87 years, the Atwood family sold the Oyster House in 1913 to the Fitzgerald family who owned the property until at least 1927.

In 1970, the restaurant was sold to Joseph Milano, Sr., Joseph A. Milano, Jr. and Mary Ann Milano.

The Milano family are the present owners of The Union Oyster House.

KB: What is so special about oysters?

Let history be told, at the first Thanksgiving in Plymouth, oysters served with lobsters.

(Since lobsters were considered “poor people’s food,” because it was incredibly abundant and was used as fertilizer or fed to prisoners, servants, and slaves).

Oysters are nutritious with a high level of protein and iron, becoming the symbol of status and luxury for the wealthy. They are harvested and can be eaten raw, poached, roasted or baked.

KB: What is the best dish on the menu people must try?

The Union Oyster House world famous New England Clam Chowder has won several awards. Our Homemade Cornbread is the signature of the restaurant. Oysters are our middle name, so they have to be the Best. They come from our local shores, mostly harvested in oyster beds in Cape Cod.

KB: JFK has a booth named in his honor?

John Kennedy was a regular at the Union Oyster House before his presidency. He frequently enjoyed quiet time on a Sunday reading newspapers. He enjoyed lobster stew and fish chowder. His favorite booth #18 was dedicated in his name in 1977.

KB: I read that the toothpick was first used at The Union Oyster House?

Involves a clever marketing stunt by Charles Foster in the 1800s, who hired Harvard students to dine at the restaurant, demanding toothpicks, and caused a scene when none were available, thus creating demands for Foster’s imported wooden picks, which he sold to the restaurant and popularized the toothpick in America.

KB: The Union Oyster House celebrates its 200 anniversary this year and still going strong. How does that feel?

Over the early years, ‘ye olde’ restaurant has had an interesting journey of growth. We were the oldest restaurant in the City of Boston. Now, it was the time to build our Brand regional, in the Massachusetts Bay and throughout our nation.

We established a valued menu with consistent friendly service to increase customer satisfaction. The acquisition of additional real estate increased our seating capacity from 250 to over 500.

In addition to our signature Oyster Bar, we now had the Union Bar to have our customers enjoy a libation with their meal. Our function business grew as we experienced our own renaissance.

We established ourselves as a destination restaurant. As the City grew due to our colleges and history, we were proud to be designated a National Historic Landmark.

In spite of 911 and COVID a natural disaster, we survived and reemerged as the oldest restaurant of continued service in America. With recent awards followed by strong social media attention, we are positioned to celebrate our 200th Anniversary.

KB: What is your fondest memory so far?

Everyday when I walk into the restaurant.

KB: How are you going to celebrate the 200 years anniversary?

We are celebrating everyday by gifting our patrons with 200th souvenirs especially an oyster shell memory. Every five years, we would have Union Street outdoor and indoor party. For the 200th, we will have the largest cake ever made in Massachusetts to serve all day along with Patriotic entertainment and giveaways. Surprise date In August (Karen you are invited!).

KB: Which famous people have visited over the years?

A long list:

• Jay Leno

• John Kerry

• Edward Kennedy

• Carol Burnett

• Patty Duke

• Lou Gossett, Jr.

• Mark Wahlberg

• Ozzie Osbourne

• Alec Baldwin

• Frankie Avalon

• Wayne Newton

• Neil Sedaka

• Richard Dreyfuss

• Liam Neeson

• Richard Chamberlain

• Luciano Pavarotti

• Bette Midler

• Tommy Lee Jones

• James Earl Jones

• Billy Crystal

• Jim Belushi

• Carl Reiner

• Jill Hennessy

• Clint Eastwood

• Meryl Streep

• Dan Rather

• Candice Bergen

• Ted Koppel

• Joel Grey

• Liza Minnelli

• Diane Keaton

• Steven Spielberg

• Robin Williams

• Larry Bird

• Tiger Woods

• Wayne Gretzky

• Sammy Sosa

• Sean Astin

• Matt Damon

• Laurence Olivier

• Muhammad Ali

• Arnold Palmer

• Carl Yastrzemski

• Bobby Orr

• Jimmy Carter

• Bill Clinton

• George Bush

• Christopher Reeve

• Al Pacino

• Robert Redford

• Paul Newman

KB: In which series and movies has The Union Oyster House appeared in?

What comes to mind recently…in the last 5 years:

• Julia Child’s “The French Chef”

• “Spirited” with Ryan Reynolds and Will Farrell

• “Wheel of Fortune” with Pat Sajak and Vanna White

• “Boston Blue” with Donnie Wahlberg

• “Simply Ming” with Ming Tsai

• “Lonely Planet”

• Mike Weirs “Travel for Food”

• Samantha Brown Travels

• The Union Oyster House appeared on ABC Sports, ESPN, NBC Networks

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to The Union Oyster House.

WALKING INTO LIVING HISTORY!

KB: Why should people visit The Union Oyster House?

We serve hearty portions of exceptional New England seafood in a warm historic atmosphere and we take great pride in knowing that our tradition and reputation are written with the history of America.

For more information please check out The Union Oyster House’s website: HERE

