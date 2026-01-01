Civil Rights Leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies at 84 – World News







By Karen Beishuizen

The Rev. Jesse Jackson died on Tuesday, 17 February. He was 84.

He was a longtime civil rights activist, Baptist minister and two-time presidential candidate in 1984 and 1988.

He was born in Greenville, South Carolina, and rose to prominence in the civil rights era, participating in demonstrations alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr..

He was at the motel in Memphis, Tennessee, with Dr. King when he was assassinated in 1968.

President Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Brown and five children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Jackson Family in their time of grief.

