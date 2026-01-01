Arnold Barboza, JR. Vs Kenneth Sims, JR. Meet In The Boxing Ring ON March 14th – Breaking Boxing News







Southern California pride meets Chicago grit as two elite contenders step into a new division and straight into danger when former interim champion Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) of South El Monte faces Chicago’s Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight clash exclusively live worldwide on DAZN. With redemption at stake and 147 pounds wide open, both fighters aim to make an immediate impact and announce themselves as new threats in the division. The main event takes place Saturday, March 14, from the Honda Center in Anaheim and is presented in association with Cancun Boxing.

Tickets for Barboza Jr. vs. Sims Jr. go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 10:00 a.m. PT and are priced at $100, $75, $50 and $25, plus applicable fees. A limited number of Golden Boy VIP Experience packages will also be available, featuring exclusive merchandise and premium fight-night upgrades. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoy.com.

“I’m officially stepping back into the ring after some much needed time off,” said Arnold Barboza Jr. “My first loss didn’t break me, it built me. Built a new team, new gym, new mindset yet still same purpose, same hunger, same goals. I heard the doubters get louder. I saw some opinions change yet nothing about me changed. This is bigger than revenge. This is the Redemption Tour.”

“This is a fight that I’ve been wanting for a long time. Barboza is a good fighter who’s been on the big stage, but I’ve always known that I am a better fighter than him and only wanted the chance to prove it,” said Kenneth Sims Jr. “I’ve been chasing this opportunity for years now and this is a great time for it to finally happen. This is a do or die fight for both of us, and I can’t wait to get in there and handle business on March 14.”

“I love this fight because neither guy is afraid of the other. Arnold Barboza Jr. and Kenneth Sims Jr. have worked their entire careers to become the best and on March 14 somebody takes a major step toward the top of the division,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “The undercard will be stacked with talent, with the return of Puerto Rican Unified Champ Oscar Collazo and Undisputed Champ Gabriella Fundora both defending their titles. Fans are getting a complete night of high-level Southern California fights!”

In a 12-round co-main event co-promoted with Miguel Cotto Promotions, Puerto Rico’s WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) will defend his titles against Mexico’s Jesus “Chiquito” Haro (13-3, 2 KOs). Collazo most recently delivered a devastating knockout victory over Jayson Vayson in September 2025 and now returns looking to continue his dominant championship run.

“I’m very happy to be returning to the ring this coming March 14th. Unfortunately, we won’t be pursuing a unification bout for reasons beyond my control,” said Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo. “The company presented us with this opportunity with Jesús Haro. I respect him because I know he comes with the desire and hunger to be champion, but on March 14th he’ll be facing the best in the division. Without a doubt, Puerto Rico vs. Mexico is a guaranteed war. We’re ready to put on a great fight and secure a solid victory for Puerto Rico.”

“It’s going to be a great fight,” said Jesus Haro. “The Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry has always been present in this sport, and although I was born in the USA and I love this country, Aztec warrior blood runs through my veins, and I’m not going to let my Mexican people down.”

In another stacked title bout in co-promotion with Sampson Boxing, Undisputed Flyweight World Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) returns to defend her throne against WBA Interim World Champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs), the Australia-based Venezuelan challenger looking to dethrone boxing’s reigning queen in a 10-round fight.

“There are only two ways of doing something, the right way or the wrong way.” said Gabriela Fundora. “We are preparing to put on a great performance on March 14th at the Honda Center in Anaheim California. Save the date to watch on DAZN!”

“This opportunity to compete for the undisputed world title is an absolute dream come true for me. It represents everything we work toward from the moment we decide to become professional fighters, and I am incredibly grateful for the chance to perform on the biggest stage,” said Vivian Ruiz. “We’re coming to America to steal the show. I understand the challenge in front of me, I’ve done the work, and I’m ready. I’m excited for March 14th, and I can’t wait to be crowned the new undisputed world champion.”

More information on the undercard will be released soon.

Arnold Barboza Jr. is back! After more than nine months away from the ring, the South El Monte native returns on March 14 at the Honda Center, where he faces Chicago’s Kenneth Sims Jr. in his highly anticipated welterweight debut. Stepping up to 147 pounds against a proven contender, Barboza Jr. begins a new chapter with the same focus and intensity that has defined his career. His last outing came on May 2 in New York City, when he met former WBO and Ring Magazine Super Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez in a long-awaited showdown under the bright lights of Times Square. In a high-stakes battle years in the making, Barboza Jr. showcased his composure, grit and elite skillset that night. Although he experienced the first loss of his professional career, he reaffirmed his place among boxing’s top contenders and strengthened his resolve to return better than ever. Before that, Barboza Jr. captured the WBO Interim Super Lightweight World Title with a hard-fought split decision victory over Jack Catterall in Manchester, proving he could travel into hostile territory, beat the odds and emerge victorious against world-class opposition. Since turning professional in 2013, Barboza Jr. has compiled an impressive resume, including notable wins over Alex Saucedo, Mike Alvarado, Jose Pedraza and Jose Ramirez. Known for his technical approach, sharp ring IQ and versatile style, he has established himself as one of the sport’s most disciplined and consistent competitors — and now looks to make his mark in the welterweight division.

Kenneth Sims Jr. returns to Southern California for a highly anticipated showdown against Arnold Barboza Jr., as the two square off at the Honda Center in a California vs. Chicago clash on March 14. Sims Jr. enters the bout fresh off the biggest moment of his career, headlining a WBA title eliminator against Mexico’s Oscar Duarte at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. Fighting in front of a passionate hometown crowd, “Bossman” displayed his slick, technical style against Duarte’s relentless pressure in a compelling 12-round battle. Though the contest ended in a majority decision loss, Sims Jr. left with his stock elevated — showcasing composure and championship potential on a major stage. The performance was the latest chapter in his steady rise through the professional ranks. Since turning pro in 2014, Sims Jr. has built an impressive resume, highlighted by a breakout upset victory over previously undefeated Elvis Rodriguez in 2021. He followed that statement win with six consecutive victories, earning top 15 rankings with the IBF, WBA and WBC. Before his professional success, Sims Jr. was a decorated amateur — a nine-time national champion and proud member of Team USA. He competed in the 2012 Olympic Trials, narrowly falling to future world champion Jose Ramirez, and later represented the United States at the 2013 World Championships. Now a world-ranked contender, Sims Jr. remains focused on proving he belongs among the elite in the sport.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt