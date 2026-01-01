Education Is Being Destroyed In America By The Billionaires On Purpose – World News







By Concerned American

I honestly don’t understand people who betray their own best interests. Folks who are disadvantaged and yet align themselves with the privileged class.

This is one of the reasons why the current administration is trying to dismantle the Department of Eduction.

An educated society values laws and principles. An educated society values individual freedoms. An educated society recognizes that when everyone has access to the things that make our quality of life better, we are all elevated.

The billionaire class doesn’t want this. They want people to remain poor and impoverished. They are easier to control.

