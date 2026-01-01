Wake Up! America Is Under Siege…







By Concerned American

Every American should be concerned with the state of affairs of the country now.

We are on the world stage, and the performance is abysmal. The world sees our government as corrupt, grifting, greedy, and hypocritical.

While many other countries are demanding some sort of accountability for the crimes revealed in the Epstein Files, America is regarded as covering up for the rich and powerful.

What was once touted as a beacon for democracy and humanity is now being exposed as authoritarian and dangerous.

How far we have fallen.

