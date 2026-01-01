Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki Calls Out Jai Opetaia No. 1 Cruiserweight Contender Headlines March 7th Show In Canada – Boxing News







Power-punching Canadian cruiserweight Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KOs), currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 5 by Ring Magazine, is challenging reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs).

As Ryan pursues his goal of becoming the first Canadian-born Cruiserweight Champion of the World, he must fight for the first time since December 7, 2024, having been sidelined largely due to a torn right bicep that he reinjured, along with several world title fights falling through.

Rozicki’s long-awaited ring return will headline the March 7th show against Gerardo Mellado (12-4, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event on a card presented by Rozicki’s promoter, Three Lions Promotions, at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Jai and his team know who I am,” Rozicki reported. “I have been knocking on that door for years. They obviously don’t want the fight; it is what it is. Right now, I’m focused on my March 7th bout. Then, I’m coming to take what’s mine! I’m going to be the cruiserweight champion of the world.”

“We tried numerous times to get that fight with Jai,” Three Lions Promotions Managing Director Daniel Otter explained. “I’m sure Dana White (Zuffa Boxing) will like that fight (Opetaia vs. Rozicki). He makes his guys take on the best. Ryan has a fight next month, the day before Jai. Let’s see what happens after those fights. I am confident that Ryan has what it takes to stop Jai. To be frank, I think that because of the styles of both fighters, Ryan gets him out of there early. No disrespect to Jai and his team, but Ryan is cut from a different cloth. Everyone will find out soon enough.”

Fighting out of Australia, Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) recently signed a promotional deal with Zuffa Boxing, and he faces Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) on March 8th at Metro Apex in Las Vegas.

Sydney-native Rozicki, 30, is unbeaten in 7 fights in Sydney with 1 draw and 6 knockouts. Sporting a sensational 95% knockout ratio, Ryan was scheduled to fight Akani “Prime” Phuzi for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight title on October 25 in Sydney. However, the bout was cancelled after Rozicki reinjured his right bicep.

The 8-round co-featured event on Mar. 7 is set between Canadian light heavyweights Brandon Brewer (28-4-3, 12 KOs), former North American Boxing Association (NABA) Canadian Super Middleweight Champion, and Daniel Beaupre (6-2, 3 KOs).

Announced undercard fights for March 7 include an 8-round co-featured event an All-Nova Scotia showdown between a pair of popular local boxers, Brett Beaton (6-4, 4 KOs) and David Logue (4-1, 4 KOs), in a 10-round match for the vacant National Championships of Canada (NCC) Super Middleweight Championship.

Undefeated super welterweight prospect Dylan Taylor (4-0, 3KO), fighting out of Sarnia, Canada, faces Alex Nemeth (1-1-0), of Hungary, in a 6-round match.

Card subject to change.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt