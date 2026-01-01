Tom Noonan Star of ‘Manhunter’ and ‘Heat’ Dies at 74 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Tom Noonan, best known for roles in Manhunter and Heat, died on 14 February. He was 74.

He was born on April 12, 1951, in Greenwich, Connecticut and was 6-foot-5.

In movies he earned a reputation for playing frightening villains.

He was serial killer Francis Dollarhyde in “Manhunter”, Frankenstein’s monster in “The Monster Squad”, Cain in “RoboCop”, The Ripper in “Last Action Hero” and Kelso in “Heat”.

Other movie credits included “Synecdoche” and “The Pledge”.

He wrote two plays that were made into movies: “What Happened Was…” and “The Wife”.

In “Anomalisa” he gave his voice to all the supporting characters.

Tom Noonan is survived by his ex-wife Karen Young, daughter Wanda and a son.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Noonan Family in their time of grief.

