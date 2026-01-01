The Story Of… The Lamb Tavern, Leadenhall Market, London







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Lamb Tavern

The Lamb Tavern is a Young’s pub since 1985. It is situated in the heart of beautiful Leadenhall Market in London. Locals and tourists flock to the Lamb Tavern for its British classics, with favorites like iconic bar snacks, crispy fish and chips, and hearty homemade pies. Leadenhall Market has been the backdrop to a number of films and TV shows over the years, including; “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”, “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”, “Hereafter” and “Love Aaj Kal”.

The most iconic would have to be “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” where Leadenhall Market acts serves as the well-loved Diagon Alley. The Lamb Tavern is also home to a hidden gem of a basement bar, Old Tom’s. John Wayne, Robert Mitchum and King Charles III have visited the pub. You should visit The Lamb Tavern because it’s a true City of London landmark – serving top-quality pints and bites in a beautifully historic setting. No matter which floor you choose to sit (or stand) on, you’ll be in for a treat. So Go Check It Out!

KB: Since when is The Lamb Tavern a public house?

The pub itself dates back to 1780.

KB: Since when is it part of Young’s?

The Lamb Tavern has been a part of the Young’s family since 1985.

KB: The pub is in the heart of Leadenhall Market: What kind of market is it for those who don’t know?

Leadenhall Market is a bright and buzzy covered market, home to boutique and one-of-a-kind shops, gourmet restaurants, and epic, bustling pubs – including the historic and iconic Lamb Tavern.

KB: What dish is a favorite among locals and people should try?

Locals and tourists flock to the Lamb Tavern for its British classics, with favorites like iconic bar snacks, crispy fish and chips, and hearty homemade pies. But honestly, everything on the menu is mouthwatering.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Famous faces include Hollywood Legends John Wayne and Robert Mitchum, and even King Charles III – and I’m sure many more frequent, but like to stay under the radar in such a busy part of London.

KB: In which series, movies, videos did the pub appear in?

Leadenhall Market has been the backdrop to a number of films and TV shows over the years, including; “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”, “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”, “Hereafter” and “Love Aaj Kal”. In my opinion, the most iconic would have to be “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” where Leadenhall Market acts serves as the well-loved Diagon Alley.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to the Lamb tavern?

As you walk into the pub, you’re greeted by a long, dark-wood bar, large bright windows, and the inviting smell of bar snacks and freshly poured pints. Head up the spiral staircase in the middle of the bar and you’ll arrive at the mezzanine – a cosy spot perfect for after-work catch-ups and relaxed drinks.

Ascend all the way to the top and you’ll find the dining room, offering views across the entire market and serving up the very best of British classics.

The Lamb Tavern is also home to a hidden gem of a basement bar, Old Tom’s.

KB: Why should people visit The Lamb Tavern?

You should visit The Lamb Tavern because it’s a true City of London landmark – serving top-quality pints and bites in a beautifully historic setting. No matter which floor you choose to sit (or stand) on, you’ll be in for a treat.

Check out The Lamb Tavern’s website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt